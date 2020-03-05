The St. Michael City Council heard that the 2019 budget ended with a $413,384 general fund surplus, and the council agreed to hold off designating those funds until bids are received for the Town Center Park project.
The council also heard from a Wright County commissioner concerned about the council’s denial of a recent mini storage facility,
SURPLUS
Finance Director Sue Ferbuyt presented the 2019 preliminary year end report, noting there is a $413,384 surplus in the general fund at year end, mostly from more building permit revenue than anticipated, and overall fewer expenses.
Ferbuyt said there was more than $600,000 received in park dedication funds in 2019, and that the city’s enterprise funds are doing well with increased building activity.
After approving the year end financial report, Ferbuyt reviewed two recommended budget amendments that have zero effect on the budget, but are more consistent with actual revenues and expenses in 2019 due to snow plowing being over budget. After approving the budget amendments, Ferbuyt reviewed the list of recommended year end transfers, most of which are budgeted.
The council discussed options for transferring the excess general fund balance of $413,384.
Councilor Keith Wettschreck said he would be in favor of transferring the funds to equipment or debt. Mayor Kevin Kasel noted that, at a previous work session, it was suggested to use any excess from 2019 to cover additional anticipated costs for the Town Center Park. Councilor Ryan Gleason said he would support the funds being used for the park, but wants to see how it would affect the park project and bond payments first.
The council was in consensus to leave excess money as not designated until bids are received for the Town Center Park Project.
TOWN CENTER PARK
In further news about the park project, Community Development Director Marc Weigle updated the council that architectural work is almost complete and ready for bids, and it was recommended to approve ordering bids for both general site improvements and park buildings for Town Center Park.
Weigle said now is the best timing for competitive bids, and said the Town Center Task Force meeting was planned for after this council meeting, where the group would discuss more details of the proposed park buildings.
The council then approved a resolution accepting plans and specifications and ordering bids for Town Center Park general site improvements, and approved a resolution accepting plans and specifications and ordering bids for Town Center Park buildings.
AFFORDABLE STORAGE
In other matters, Wright County Commissioner Mark Daleiden was in attendance.
Daleiden, a St. Michael resident and owner of A-1 Quick Lube, clarified his understanding that the applicant for Affordable Storage proposed the concept to the council; the council said it would be willing to work with him; the owner spent money on detailed plans and came back for formal approval; and the council then denied the proposal for a site at Hwy. 241 and Naber Avenue.
Daleiden said the city would have a tough time attracting business if that is how the council keeps responding.
Councilor Wettschreck commented by saying he did tell the applicant initially he would be open to considering the proposal, but did not guarantee it would be approved.
In other Daleiden-related news, the commissioner reminded the council that the county would be updating its comprehensive strategic plan for the future, and invited a representative from St. Michael to attend a workshop Thursday, March 12. Daleiden said the county is working on where it wants to be 10, 20 and 30 years from now, and wants to hear how the county and cities can work better together.
Mayor Kasel said he would be able to attend as St. Michael’s representative.
GOALS
In more news, the council tabulated its list of 2020 goals, which will be discussed at a March 24 work session.
The goals include:
1. Town Center Park - fundraising/sponsorships; 2. Develop actionable plan for attracting commercial/industrial development; 3. Develop long-term park and funding plan; 4. Continue 1-94 Expansion; 5. Town Center Development - commercial/residential; 6. Continue efforts on retaining quality staff/keep responsive services high; 7. Website refresh; 8. Residential Planned Unit Developments - set the guidelines and amend the ordinance by July; 9. Comprehensive Plan Review/Update - similar to 2005 with multimember steering committee; 10. Social media app; 11. Naber Avenue interchange; 12. Clarify specific ordinances so there is less room for interpretation among residents; 13. County Rd. 19 (south on Main Ave) expansion; 14. Help support existing businesses grow; 15. Pursue private independent health club; 16. Connect Main Avenue (in Albertville) to Edgewood Drive; and 17. Revisit sign ordinance.
