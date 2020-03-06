Wednesday, Feb. 26

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical on eastbound I-94 on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.

The department responded to a fire call in the intersection of highway 241 and Lincoln Drive on the report of a cement truck rollover.

Friday, Feb. 28

The department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of person not breathing.

The department responded to a medical call in the 14000 block of 45th Street NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.

Sunday, March 1

The department responded to a medical call in the 12000 block of Frankfort Parkway NE on the report of a person in severe pain.

