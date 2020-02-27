Tuesday, Feb. 18

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the intersection of County Road 35 and Garrison Avenue NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

The department responded mutual aid for Albertville Fire in the 7300 block of Kahler Circle NE on the report of a possible structure fire.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

The department responded to a fire call in the 4500 block of Kaelin Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.

The department responded mutual aid for Albertville Fire in the 9300 block of Kagan Circle NE on the report of a possible structure fire.

Thursday, Feb. 20

The department responded to a medical call in the 1200 block of Janet Avenue NE on the report of a person in severe pain.

The department responded to a fire call in the 4100 block of Mackenzie Court North on the report of a fire alarm.

Saturday, Feb. 22

The department responded to a fire call in the area of the BMX track on the report of an airplane crash.

The department responded to a medical call in the 9000 block of 40th Place NE on the report of a possible heart.

The department responded to a fire call in the 9700 block of 42nd Street NE on the report of a CO alarm.

