Tuesday, Feb. 18
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the intersection of County Road 35 and Garrison Avenue NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
The department responded mutual aid for Albertville Fire in the 7300 block of Kahler Circle NE on the report of a possible structure fire.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
The department responded to a fire call in the 4500 block of Kaelin Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
The department responded mutual aid for Albertville Fire in the 9300 block of Kagan Circle NE on the report of a possible structure fire.
Thursday, Feb. 20
The department responded to a medical call in the 1200 block of Janet Avenue NE on the report of a person in severe pain.
The department responded to a fire call in the 4100 block of Mackenzie Court North on the report of a fire alarm.
Saturday, Feb. 22
The department responded to a fire call in the area of the BMX track on the report of an airplane crash.
The department responded to a medical call in the 9000 block of 40th Place NE on the report of a possible heart.
The department responded to a fire call in the 9700 block of 42nd Street NE on the report of a CO alarm.
