The April St. Michael Elementary students of the month are as follows.

First grade: Uriah Muhammad, McKenna Sorenson, Eden Reemts, and Josiah Smith.

Second grade: Noah Conner, Kyla Noreen, Burke Flam, Mavrie Barrett, Everett Weber, Jackson Shupe, Jayden Bolanos, and William Thomas.

Third grade: Ninel Nkwi, Tate Lindsay, Xavier Banas, Paige Stanger, and Rylie Bergstrom.

Fourth grade: Jaida Omweri, Josiah Pivaral, Brooklyn Bottolfson, Caden Johnson, Rahamariah Nyandoro, and Ava Courtney.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments