The April St. Michael Elementary students of the month are as follows.
First grade: Uriah Muhammad, McKenna Sorenson, Eden Reemts, and Josiah Smith.
Second grade: Noah Conner, Kyla Noreen, Burke Flam, Mavrie Barrett, Everett Weber, Jackson Shupe, Jayden Bolanos, and William Thomas.
Third grade: Ninel Nkwi, Tate Lindsay, Xavier Banas, Paige Stanger, and Rylie Bergstrom.
Fourth grade: Jaida Omweri, Josiah Pivaral, Brooklyn Bottolfson, Caden Johnson, Rahamariah Nyandoro, and Ava Courtney.
