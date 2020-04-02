The St. Michael City Council met March 24 to approve three general obligation tax bonds, hear community development reports on Anton Village, and take steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the spreading COVID-19 and the call for social distancing, two members attended remotely. Community Development Director Marc Weigel and a representative of Ehlers Associates reported to the council from other locations. At the end of the meeting the council ratified Mayor Kevin Kasel’s emergency declaration which among other things allows the City Council to hold public meetings with some members participating from elsewhere.
TAX BONDS
The council also approved Property Tax Abatement Bonds totaling $1,930,000 to pay for improvements to the Town Center Park, which is adjacent to the City Hall. In order to repay the bonds, the property taxes of five nearby properties, which will benefit from having the park improved, will be used over the next twenty years. Nick Anhult, a representative of Ehlers and Associates explained that this will not result in higher taxes for these properties but will reallocate the funds to apply to the bonds.
Anhut then asked the council to approve issuing General Obligation Bonds totaling $3,410,000 to fund a portion of the city’s street projects. These bonds will be repaid by assessments to the properties on the streets being improved.
The Council also approved bonds of $2,065,000 to refinance the bonds issued to build the Great River Library located in the city building. Like the original bonds, these will be repaid by money pledged by Albertville, St. Michael and Hanover. By issuing bonds at a lower rate than the original bonds these cities expect to save $232,000 over the next fifteen years.
Anhut said the current plan is to sell the bonds on April 14, but the sale may be delayed in order to have a more stable market. Currently money is moving out of municipal bonds but he expects these bonds to have good rating. Ehlers and Associates will be handling the sale of these bonds.
ANTON VILLAGE
Community Development Director Marc Weigle showed the Council maps of the final plat for Anton Village, a development located on County Road 119 south of the STMA High School. In addition to developing 63 single family lots and eight villa lots, the developer will build a baseball field on one of the large outlots. It will have a parking lot, bleachers, benches and dugouts. The developer will pay for a roundabout to be built on 119 at the entrance to the community. The Council approved the final plat.
LOCAL EMERGENCY UPDATE
Mayor Kasel said that due to the call for social distancing the City Hall is closed, though the staff is working some at home and some on site. The city remains fully operational.
At their meeting the council ratified Mayor Kasel’s Declaration of a Local Emergency and approved changes to St Michael’s Emergency Management Plan and Pandemic Plan.
