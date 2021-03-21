At its March 9 meeting, the St. Michael City Council discussed proposals for the future development of Lakeshore Park and Foxtail Meadows, and received an update from the city assessor. Due to the massive uptick of new development in town, she has been overwhelmed and thus advocated that an additional assessor be added to staff.
Deputy Tyler Ellison from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office also stopped by and warned folks about an increase in theft and late-night activity since the weather has been warmer, and suggested that folks concerned about being targeted purchase a motion light for outside their home.
LAKESHORE PARK
At its March 3 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission fielded many comments and concerns from residents regarding the proposed Lakeshore Park subdivision near County Road 19 and 30th Street. The proposed development will consist of 116 single family lots, 92 townhomes, a pool and a little over eight acres of park land dedicated to the city.
At this Planning Commission public hearing, over 10 St. Michael residents spoke or emailed their concerns about the subdivision, primarily in regards to traffic and safety. Also, the area that Tamarack Development is hoping to fill with Lennar townhomes is currently zoned as low density residential land, and would thus need to be re-zoned upon construction. As of now Hanson Builders — who is currently developing the region South of this project — is set to construct the single-family lots.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle brought attention to the fact that St. Michael hasn’t approved attached townhomes in over 15 years, and this specific region has been expecting urban development for over 20.
The issue of access occupied much of the council’s discussion, as there will not initially be direct access to County Road 19 due to safety concerns by city staff and the county alike. This raises concerns over the buildup of traffic on these busy streets, as well as reliance on street parking. In the future, when roundabouts are approved and constructed at the main intersections in town, access to County Road 19 may be feasible for the development, but is not being considered as of now.
Traffic Engineer for Wright County Sara Buermann explained the rationale for this separation.
“Limited access reduces conflict, improves safety and increases the capacity of the roadway,” she said in an email. “Local routes connect neighborhoods, businesses, schools and local recreation, and it’s important in development to create a good parallel street system for carrying local traffic to collector and arterial roadways and key intersections.”
Since County Road 19 is considered a “minor arterial roadway” the county has an emphasis on higher-speed, longer-distance trips and thus deters such intersections and access points.
The council ultimately took the Planning Commission’s recommendations, and approved the preliminary plat and PUD for the Lakeshore Park development. This also required an amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan and multiple rezoning actions.
FOXTAIL MEADOWS
Similarly, the Planning Commission? (council?) also discussed the proposed Foxtails Meadows development at its last meeting and gave its recommendations to the council. Located on the north side of County Road 35 and east of Jamison Avenue, Centra Homes is anticipating the constructions of 115 single family lots, 88 twin homes and a 0.72 acre city park.
The land being considered is currently designated for commercial development, so an amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan will be needed to proceed with the low density development. As for zoning, this land is largely agricultural and thus would be switched to single and multiple family residential.
The council ultimately approved of these changes, as well as the preliminary plat and PUD for Foxtail Meadows.
CITY ASSESSOR UPDATE
City Assessor Jane Grossinger was on Zoom for the meeting, and was given a chance to talk about the growing responsibilities associated with her job. Grossinger said that new construction has almost doubled in the past year, from a figure of $46 million in 2019 to nearly $74 million in 2020.
“You all know we have a lot of new construction to do, and a lot of houses to measure,” she said. City Administrator Steve Bot praised her work, and introduced the idea of hiring an additional assessor to lighten the load, as she handles all assessments herself.
“We have a very good base of diagrams and measurements for the houses that exist in St. Michael, and I want to keep that quality of accuracy up to that level,” said Grossinger. “And I don’t think an intern will be able to handle that.”
The council ultimately approved the new city assessor job description, as well as its advertisement.
OTHER
CITY Administrator Bot provided council with an update on outstanding Planning and Economic Development projects. Construction of Affordable Storage, the Eating Elevated building, the STMA Breakfast Club, and X3 Technology have all begun.
APPROVED interim use permits for the St. Michael Cinema so they can continue providing outdoor movie nights to the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.