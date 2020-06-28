Fireworks, medallion hunt will still go forward
Like a shadow stretching slowly over a landscape, the seemingly endless run of summer event cancellations continued last week with the announcement that the St. Michael Daze & Knights festival will not be held in 2020. The festival was scheduled to take place Aug. 7-8.
The announcement continues a recent trend in which, approximately 6 to 8 weeks ahead of a favorite local event or festival, organizers share the bad news of a cancellation in the wake of COVID-19 and continuing uncertainty surrounding the progress of the pandemic.
In a Facebook post, the organizers of the St. Michael festival wrote, “We have held out as long as we could with the hope that things would turn around, however there is still so much uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many working parts to the festival and they all have to work to make the event a success. Many have expressed concern and simply do not want to participate given the pandemic and the obstacles it presents.”
As one of the later local events of a typical summer, the cancellation of St. Michael’s festival just about wipes clear the area summer calendar for 2020. Town celebrations in Albertville, Rogers, Hanover and other surrounding communities have been canceled over the past few months.
In Albertville, a fireworks show stood in for the full Friendly City Days event two weeks ago, and St. Michael has similar plans. It was announced Monday that the fireworks portion of Daze & Knights will still be able to go forward, with a show taking place Friday, Aug. 7, at 9:30 p.m.
“At this time we are asking for social distancing,” organizers posted on Facebook. “All fireworks will be high in the air this year, there will not be any low ones over the water as in previous years, so you can watch from a distance and not miss anything.”
One other popular aspect of the festival will carry on, since its nature lends itself to social distancing. The medallion hunt tradition will continue despite the cancellation of the greater part of the festival. Searchers can follow the Facebook page of event sponsor Community Development Bank for details as they become available.
“We will be putting all of our efforts into the 2021 Daze & Knights Festival and come back strong,” organizers said. “The city has started the construction of the new park which will be ready for the 2021 festival. It will be an exciting year!”
Daze & Knights is scheduled to return on Aug. 13-14, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.