At its April 13 meeting, the St. Michael City Council discussed a slew of development projects, including the RISE Modular apartments, Town Center Park and Creekside West. See adjacent story in this week’s paper for an update on the environmental impacts of the Lakeshore Park development.
The council also heard from Wright County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler Ellison, who noted there hasn’t been much change in calls in the last few weeks. Ellison brought attention to the fact that it is officially construction season, and drivers should stay alert while on the road and pay attention to signs for alternative routes, road conditions and the like.
PLANNING UPDATES
As the city gets closer to the opening of Town Center Park for the summer, there were various actions to be taken by the council. First, the council approved of hiring a seasonal park manager to oversee concessions and scheduling during the summer months. Interviews for this position are expected to be held in early May. The council also approved of hiring seasonal concession park attendants, and hope to have two staff members at the stand during concession hours.
The council also approved of the proposed sponsorship signage for the park, which Niche Visual has been working on with Community Development Director Marc Weigle since being subcontracted. Public Works is hoping to have these signs installed by June 5, which is set to be the grand opening of the Splash Pad.
The council also approved an interim use permit (IUP) for What’s the Scoop?, an ice cream shop coming to downtown St. Michael this summer. The IUP ultimately allows What’s the Scoop? to serve their ice cream in their outdoor patio areas.
Weigle also brought it to the council’s attention that the developers behind the proposed RISE Modular apartments are applying for a TIF district, which would require at least 20% of their units to be income restricted at 50% of the median income. Weigle said that the developers are “not even close” to being able to finish this project without additional fee reductions and TIFs, despite the fact that St. Michael is consistent in its fees with other area cities.
The council was largely uncomfortable with extending beyond their typical practices, so a future workshop or discussion on the topic is likely.
“I’m all for doing something that cities typically don’t do, but probably not this one,” said council member Ryan Gleason. “I’m all about being creative and being a trailblazer, but … [no].”
CITY ATTORNEY REPORT
The city’s attorney, Dave Lenhardt, was present at the meeting and reported an incident to the council regarding a permit for a structure outside of city zoning code. Lenhardt said that city staff “inadvertently” or “erroneously” issued a permit for a home that would have a garage door taller than allowed in St. Michael.
“They framed the house, they framed the garage area, but they haven’t installed a door or siding,” said Lenhardt. “The buyers wants the big garage, since that’s why they are buying it, and as I understand, it is pretty noticeable too.”
“But, it is against our code, so I looked into that and it’s not the first time that this has happened.”
Lenhardt explained the legal implications and the liability issues at hand, but ultimately the responsibility is on the builder.
“City staff does not have the right to issue a building permit that is in violation of city code,” he said.
A tough situation for all parties involved, Lenhardt just wanted the council to be aware moving forward in case further action is required.
OTHER
HELD a public hearing in regards to the Creekside West development and the necessary vacation of easement, since the project was re-platted and has old easements in place. There was no public comment, and the council approved the resolution.
DISCUSSED the possibility of putting up signs for public hearings near the proposed project areas, and looked at different styles of existing signs. There was concern that directing folks to the city website or phone number may trigger unsolicited opinions being shared with staff rather than requesting information, but the council also recognized the positives. No action was taken, and this topic will likely be brought up at a future meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.