At its Dec. 22 meeting, the St. Michael City Council reviewed the current state of the city’s subdivisions.
SUBDIVISION REPORT
Community development director Marc Weigle presented a report outlining the density ratios at various subdivisions that have been recently approved by the council, with a focus primarily on the proposed Barthel Farms project discussed in-depth at its Dec. 8 meeting.
No action was to be taken as a result of this report, but rather was presented solely to provide some context for the council moving forward.
The report consisted of a compiled city-wide subdivision list with lot and acreage data, aerial shots of some of St. Michael’s high density townhome neighborhoods, and the 2005, 2014 and current comprehensive land use plans. This trifecta can be used to help recognize changes and trends in the council’s developmental decision-making, and as a measure of sticking to the city’s priorities.
“I don’t particularly see any trends,” said Weigle, “Other than that the single family projects, more of them are in the 2-2.4 (density/acre) range in the past six years than they were in the 2000’s.”
Weigle brought attention to the fact that higher density designations were removed from the newly developing areas across town, but as a flexibility measure rather than to deter such growth.
“It’s not that we still don’t want mixed use, variety housing,” he said, “The language is still in the comprehensive plan as far as trying to have desirable neighborhoods, encouraging the diversity of housing types, compatibility among uses, life cycle housing … things like that.”
According to Weigle, establishing the comprehensive plan in this way “leaves the city with the most flexibility to react to development.”
Since the mentioned Dec. 8 meeting, the developers behind the Barthel Farms project have made a few changes and will continue to amend plans to fit with the council’s recommendations and city’s requirements. The lots will now open to the back, in line with its row style, and will likely be a bit narrower than previously intended.
According to Weigle’s report, this project currently would consist of 92 lots with a density measure of 9.84.
Similarly, further changes will be made so the proposed development follows all garage and parking requirements, as the intra-development roads will be private and thus do not allow for street parking. Weigle said that the Barthel Farms project would be relatively similar to the development at the Fields of St. Michael.
In looking at the data more generally, the council raised a series of questions and concerns to keep in mind.
Weigle and councilor Ryan Gleason both brought up the conflict between prioritizing low-density without alienating lower-income residents.
“There’s still a demand for people, first time buyers especially, who probably can’t afford to buy a brand new house that’s at least $350,000” said Weigle.
“From my standpoint, affordability is huge,” said Gleason. “But if you throw it on a one-acre lot, it’s just going to make it worse for affordability.”
Councilor Keith Wettschreck and newly-elected Tom Hamilton, though wary of affordability constraints, are concerned about rising density across the city.
“I’m not a proponent of increasing density, and I think we need to take a good look at that and do our best to try and decrease that,” said Wettschreck. “But I think with what we’ve done recently with some of the trade-offs for open space, I think is a step in the right direction.”
Wettschreck is referring to the compromise between the council and the developers behind the Barthel Farms proposal to exchange a higher-than-usual density for more open space than required across the property, discussed at the Dec. 8 meeting.
But the Barthel Farms proposal isn’t an isolated incident, and speaks to the rising housing rates associated with folks coming to live here.
“With respect to what the market is saying, I think our mindset needs to be ‘What’s best for St. Michael?’” said Wettschreck.
Hamilton shared this sentiment of concern.
“As I look at this (Barthel Farms plan), I combined the density of the single family and the multi-family and this would be the highest density development we have approved … ever,” he said. “So when you combine the townhomes with the narrow lot single family housing, I’m coming up with this being 10% more dense than anything we’ve approved up to this point.”
Councilor Nadine Schoen expressed that while she personally is okay with moving forward with the plans as-is, discussing this further later on as a council, and potentially looping in the Planning Commission, may be best.
