At its June 22 meeting, the St. Michael City Council discussed the landscaping plans for the downtown section of County Road 19, as well as a few other administrative matters regarding hiring and escrow balances.
The council also amended a resolution pertaining to the Saint Michael Apartments proposal, as the previous easement for the development’s trail recognizes the city as financially responsible for improvements.
DOWNTOWN STREETSCAPE
As initially discussed at the council’s April 27 meeting, Community Development Director Marc Weigle once again asked for council action regarding the landscaping plans for the County Road 19 one-ways downtown. City staff recommended the council move forward with the initial planning phase with engineering firm WSB, who will produce several design options for the city.
“I think WSB would probably initially meet with staff, then they would develop two or three concepts,” said Weigle. “Then, we would probably bring it back to council and have all these discussions about what you really would like to envision for downtown, and then they take that and actually put it into more detailed plans.”
Weigle also discussed irrigation concerns and the importance of varying vegetation in the median, suggesting that they could plant perennials rather than grass to minimize mowing needs. Council member Joe Hagerty asked if the city could even maintain grass in those sections due to the use of salt on our roads, and Weigle said there are salt-resistant plants, shrubs and trees they could look into.
“The initial three plans will be more like blobs on a map, and then there might be pictures of other projects ... just to help visualize,” said Weigle.
After picking the design and allocation of plants, the city would then decide on species and other details.
“Maybe it would be good when we get those concepts to meet downtown and walk it to visualize that better,” said Weigle. “I know that I plan to do that.”
The council ultimately approved for city staff and WSB to pursue the first three steps in the design process, since they hope to have finalized plans this fall in case they want to accept bids over the winter.
OTHER
REVIEWED the 2021 performance survey results, which revealed a few helpful statistics. For example, 82.5% of participants ranked the city’s services and appearances in the “good” and “excellent” categories.
ADOPTED an ordinance amending the city code to reduce the sewer, water and hook-up fees for apartments and senior housing developments.
AWARDED a quote for the CSAH 35 and Third Street curb and ADA improvements project to Schmidt Curb Company, Inc.
