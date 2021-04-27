At its April 13 meeting, the St. Michael City Council reviewed the Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) for the proposed Lakeshore Park project, and ultimately determined that an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) will not be necessary to move forward with the development. The EAW included comments from various governmental bodies, including the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), Minnesota DNR and Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
The Lakeshore Park development site — which is proposed to include 124 detached single-family homes, 92 attached townhomes and a public park — is located on about 68 acres in the southeastern part of town. About 35 of these acres have been historically used as cropland, and since the development is technically located on sensitive shoreland, some form of environmental study and consideration was required.
The EAW discussion encapsulates potential environmental risks and concerns from the public comment period, which the council reviewed and discussed.
The SHPO recommended that a Phase 1 Archaeological Study be completed on the project site, which has since been initiated. This process doesn’t involve a major excavation or anything intrusive, but will determine if there is archaeological research potential at the site through basic inspection and testing. As of now, there are no known sites within the project boundary.
The MPCA looked at the project’s potential impacts on groundwater, stormwater, wetlands and water quality. Soil borings confirmed that groundwater does not pose a risk, although the non-hydric soils — think clay — are not particularly well-suited for infiltration. Luckily, the site plan already includes a natural park and native vegetation, which will help with runoff by filtering it before hitting wetland regions. Similarly, since the proposed site was previously used for farming purposes, this converted use will likely result in less phosphorus pollution from agricultural contamination.
There is only one wetland on the site that is in federal jurisdiction — Gonz Lake — and it will be completely avoided during construction, requiring no further permits or tests. As for water quality, MPCA reiterated the importance of using salt and chlorine sparingly and smartly, noting that there are educational opportunities and recommendations that could be implemented by the city.
The DNR agreed with and further advocated for MPCA’s recommendations, in addition to considering the wildlife impacts of development. In particular, there was concern for the Blanding’s turtle, which is currently threatened at the state level. In order to protect this habitat, the DNR requires all contractors to read a flyer on Blanding’s turtles, and carefully remove any turtles found by hand. No bio-netting can be used for erosion control, and hydro-mulch is banned due to the fact that many contain microplastics harmful to aquatic animals. Surmountable curbs are also highly recommended.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle has been working with the above governmental bodies to respond to their comments on the EAW, and is relaying that information to the developers. In all, the City Council noted these comments and ultimately determined that an EIS is not necessary to proceed with the project.
