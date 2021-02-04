At its Jan. 26 meeting, the St. Michael City Council appointed new members to the Economic Development Authority and Planning Commission.
The council also turned in their 2021 goals — which will be discussed at a future meeting — and approved budgeted public works and parks purchases.
City Administrator Steve Bot handed out ballots to each councilor, instructing them to vote for one individual to fill the open position on the EDA board, as well as four seats on the Planning Commission.
After tallying the votes, the council chose to appoint Aaron Craig to the EDA.
Joe Eull was appointed to a three-year term on the Planning Commission, with Brian Mielke and Theresa Steffens appointed for four-year terms.
Mielke will serve as vice-chair on the commission, with incumbent Kyle Hartnett as chair.
After a revote due to a tie, the last individual appointed to the Planning Commission — also for a four-year term — was Scott Pedersen.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting is Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
OTHER
APPROVED checks, transactions and bond payments in the amount of $2,215,559.
SUBMITTED 2021 goals and priorities for City Council staff, which will be tallied and reported at the Feb. 8 meeting.
APPROVE sidewalk snow removal extension agreement.
APPROVE budgeted public works and parks purchases.
