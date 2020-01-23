The St. Michael City Council took actions to approve the city’s largest ever residential development.
The council also ordered the 2020 street reconstruction project.
LEGACY BAY FARMS
Legacy Bay Farms is located south of County Rd. 35, generally just west of Jamison Avenue and wrapped around Uhl Lake.
The 497-acre master planned community proposes 1,252 detached residential lots by developer Capstone Homes. The project is anticipated to be developed over the next 10 to 15 years
Also planned are two community parks, one on the north end of Uhl Lake and the other on the south end. The site will also include a 40-acre athletic complex at the eastern side of Jamison Avenue.
The Planning Commission continued a public hearing to from December to its January meeting so a draft Alternative Urban Areawide Review (AUAR) could be considered. Public comment on the AUAR is accepted through Jan. 29, so a final decision about the AUAR is not anticipated until late March.
“Based on current information, it does not appear there will be any unanticipated concerns or issues that would significantly affect the project layout, but one of the staff-recommended conditions is mitigating for any issues identified during the AUAR process,” Community Development Director Marc Weigle said in his memo to the council.
The commission unanimously approved Legacy Bay Farms’ Master Planned Unit Development concept plan and comprehensive plan amendment. In his review for the council, Weigle’s background covered how the shoreland ordinance will affect Legacy Bay Farms’ proposal for housing that will wrap around the shores of Uhl Lake. He said that, around the lake, the shore impact zone is within 75 feet of the ordinary high water level.
Weigle’s analysis also covered future traffic issues, including a traffic analysis. The proposed development, depending on the AUAR scenario, is expected to generate 1,292 to 1,747 morning trips per peak hour, 2,375 to 2,982 afternoon trips per peak hour, and 23,927 to 29,712 daily trips.
“Discussion with Wright County transportation staff indicated the county is planning multiple projects within the study area that could potentially influence area travel patterns,” Weigle said.
He said potential improvements include:
1. Expansion of County Rd. 35 from County Rd. 119 to Jamison Avenue from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane roadway, the exact limits have yet to be determined.
2. Extension of Jamison Avenue from 45th Street/County Rd. 119 to 30th Street/County Rd. 35; this roadway is planned as a “Future Minor Arterial” roadway.
3. Extension of 17th Street from Jamison Avenue to 15th Street; this roadway is planned as a “Future Local” roadway.
Of these planned transportation improvements within the study area, Weigle said only the County Rd. 35 expansion is expected to be funded within the next five years.
“Therefore, the County Rd. 35 expansion from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane roadway was an assumed transportation improvement that was incorporated into the future capacity analysis,” he said. “The other improvements could be constructed by 2040, but there is no definitive timeline on when these could occur.”
Prior to taking a vote, Mayor Kevin Kasel asked the council if it had any input. Councilor Keith Wettschreck expressed his concern with 5-foot setbacks in the villa homes. Weigle had noted that each preliminary plat would require a public hearing, and more detailed plans would be submitted at that time.
Kasel acknowledged the City Council and Planning Commission have discussed this project at several meetings and made changes to the concept plan from those discussions. Kasel said, “I commend everyone in the process for doing a very good job.”
The council then unanimously forwarded a resolution approving the comprehensive plan amendment. It is anticipated the final AUAR could be adopted March 24.
In all, staff anticipates six preliminary plats. The first preliminary plat would also be forwarded with the final AUAR March 24.
2020 STREET PROJECT
In other news, City Engineer Cody Holmes updated the council about the 2020 street reconstruction project.
This year’s project is limited to areas in city’s northeast and southeast. The council approved a resolution ordering the improvement, following a required public hearing.
Holmes said the next steps are Feb. 11 council review and accepting final plans/ordering bids, Feb. 21 advertising for bids, March 21 receiving bids, April 28 hosting a public assessment hearing and awarding the bid, June 1 estimated project start, and Oct. 15 estimated project end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.