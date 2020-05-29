The St. Michael City council approved a preliminary plat for phase one construction of the Legacy Bay Farms development around Uhl Lake during its May 12 Zoom meeting. The first phase of development would see 248 detached residential lots built up. Further phases of development will be considered by the Planning Commission next month.

Approval was granted with a number of conditions, including that not wetland impact may occur until a wetland replacement plan is approved by the city and that LED lighting be provided along Jamison Avenue.

Discussion was also held regarding the potential need to hold emergency meetings as the COVID-19 situation and the related state orders may change rapidly.

The Council approved liquor licenses for 2020-21 as follows:

- Off Sale 3.2 Malt Liquor: Speedway (O’Day Avenue), Speedway (Central Avenue), Marohn’s, Kwik Trip.

- Off Sale: Backyard Liquor, Cash Wise, Main Street Farmer, BK Tap Haus, Ditto’s, Millside Tavern.

- On Sale 3.2 Malt Liquor: Sakura Express II.

- Wine: Sakura Express II.

- Strong Beer/Wine: Dunn Bros.

- On Sale: Ditto’s, Fox Hollow Golf Club, Big Al’s Bowling, the American Legion, Millside Tavern, St. Michael Cinema, Main Street Farmer and BK Tap Haus.

- Sunday: Same as On Sale, plus Dunn Bros. and Sakura Express II.

- 2 a.m. Closing: Ditto’s.

