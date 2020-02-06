The St. Michael City Council approved an architecture proposal for the Town Center Park.
The council also approved a resolution awarding the Jamison Avenue reconstruction engineering services quote, and appointed two planning commissioners.
TOWN CENTER PARK
Staff provided the council with a revised Town Center Park architecture proposal from KOMA Architects that includes preparing the full bid specs for the public bidding process.
Councilor Keith Wettschreck asked about how much money has been spent for the park, and staff said $40,000 for the concept plans, $90,000 for the architecture proposal (up for vote at this meeting), in addition to $133,000 for site/engineering design.
Staff said the total design cost is $250,000, the typical range for design on a project with this budget. The council then unanimously approved the proposal from KOMA in the amount of $90,450.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle then showed the council a comparison of splash pad components from the Vortex and Aquatix companies. He said Vortex would likely be $70,000 less and is the largest splash pad provider in the world.
The council’s consensus was to move forward with Vortex as the splash pad vendor. Councilor Ryan Gleason said it would be nice if Vortex could incorporate one of their newest designs to set the St. Michael splash pad apart from others the company has installed.
Weigle said the current schedule is for the plans and specs to be finalized over the next four to six weeks with bids solicited in March. Assuming favorable bids, the intent is for the council to award the project this spring.
The project is anticipated to be substantially completed this fall with the park fully open by summer 2021
JAMSION DESIGN
In other matters, in consent agenda the council approved a resolution awarding the Jamsion Avenue reconstruction engineering services quote to Bolton and Menk, Inc., the lowest cost quote of $115,000.
The city received a request from the Legacy Bay Farms developer to design, construct and fully assess the roadway and utility improvements using the state’s Chapter 429 assessment process for a project along Jamison Avenue south of County Rd. 35 for the Legacy Bay Farms residential development.
The city will receive a cash escrow from Legacy By prior to awarding the quote, to cover the cost of engineering design services. The project will be funded with Municipal State Aid and utility funds and will be assessed to Legacy Bay Farms.
Bolton and Menk proposes a roundabout design, with layout to begin this month, plans and specs completed in March, state aid approval in March, awarding bid April 28, beginning construction in July and finishing in November.
PLANNING COMMISSION
In further news, City Administrator Steve Bot reminded the council of a policy that was approved in 2018 requiring any person appointed to the Planning Commission or Economic Development Authority to have at least three council votes.
The council was provided with ballots for two Planning Commission vacancies. Candidates include Lenny Akkerman, Tom Berning, Tom Hamilton, Shannan Marshall and Jon Miller. With votes tallied, Hamilton and Marshall received the most votes and were unanimously appointed to two four-year seats on the commission.
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a resolution thanking Eric Hamilton for 16 years of dedicated service on the Planning Commission. Hamilton said he enjoyed his time serving, which saw a lot of change in the city since 2004.
HEARD a legislative update from Rep. Eric Lucero, who noted the state has a $4 million surplus and opposes borrowing additional money to fund projects when there is already money available. With the upcoming 2020 census, he said boundaries for representative districts would likely be shifted. Administrator Bot lobbied for Lucero to continue the push for local control, which is a high priority for the St. Michael City Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.