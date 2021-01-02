The St. Michael City Council adopted the 2021 budget and property tax levy at its Dec. 22 meeting.
The council also reviewed its 2021 meeting schedule.
APPROVE BUDGET, LEVY
The council also approved of the 2021 budget and property tax levy, which was also discussed in-depth at the Dec. 8 meeting as City Administrator Steve Bot’s truth-in-taxation hearing.
The proposed levy — which was ultimately approved by the council — is 4.63% greater than last year’s, with a jump from $7,359,380 to $7,700,000.
Bot said the budget and resulting levy have been basically consistent since the city began spearheading them back in June.
Since the council did not have any further questions or concerns with the budget after the truth-in-taxation hearing last month, Bot took the time to explain the role of city inspectors and their hiring.
The council prefers fielding inspectors from in-house staff, since they tend to care more wholly about the long-term stability and wellbeing of the city and its structures as compared to contracted inspectors. Many cities approach the inspection process solely as a revenue generator — but not St. Michael.
The council expressed gratitude for the city staff across the board, recognizing that many folks work in multiple roles and some additional hiring may need to take place later next year.
2021 MEETING SCHEDULE
The council also reviewed the first few months of the 2021 meeting schedule, as swearing-in ceremonies must take place in-person at City Hall. The council discussed if they would continue with a virtual format — as the last two meetings were held on Zoom — or proceed with in-person meetings.
Wettschreck, who will take over as mayor in the new year, is in the camp of meeting face-to-face.
“We have a great facility there at City Hall, and I love seeing you guys, too,” he said. “I think that being able to meet and see each other during meetings is important, and I would really encourage all of us to be there in-person as much as we can.”
Councilor Schoen — and much of the council — agreed, but took the time to recognize that the public and city staff may not feel the same way.
“There is no right or wrong, it’s whatever you feel comfortable with,” she said. “I never want any staff member to feel that they have to be there, or that they can’t be there ... I just want to make sure everyone is comfortable.”
The council ultimately decided they would pick up in 2021 with in-person meetings, as long as they can safely do so. There will, however, be an option for folks to tune in to the audio or otherwise attend virtually.
The council’s Jan. 12 meeting will consist of swearing-in ceremonies and councilor appointments. The Feb. 8 meeting is scheduled as a training session with Craig Rapp, who is annually brought in to help ease the transition as council’s evolve and teach councilors the skills to be effective leaders.
