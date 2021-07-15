Mark Hermes had five hits to lead an offensive explosion for the Saints as they rallied to beat the Loretto Larks on Friday, July 9, by a score of 13-8.
Things did not look great early on as Loretto’s Bradley Koskie, son of former major leaguer Corey Koskie, laced a three-run double in the first inning to give the Larks an early lead.
The Saints answered back with an RBI single by Braeden Levandowski in the second, and a four-run rally in the third to take a 5-3 lead. The game swung back Loretto’s way in the same inning, but the Saints rallied again in the fifth.
St. Michael took the lead for good the second time around as they scored six times in the fifth inning to make it an 11-7 game. They added a couple of runs late in the game to solidify the lead and came away with the 13-8 win.
The Saints recorded over 20 hits in the game, a theme that has been common in their victories.
“This game’s contagious. One guy gets a hit, the next guy gets a hit,” manager Mike Freske said, adding that some things should not add affect others, but they do.
Kyle Esperum had a few hits in the game and picked up the win on the mound for the Saints.
St. Michael played Champlin on Wednesday, July 14, after press deadline. They host Osseo on Friday night, July 16.
