park progress SA.jpg

In the July 9 issue, the Crow River News featured a story about the coming Town Center Park in St. Michael, which will feature a splash pad, giant playground, a pavilion, a concession stand and open spaces among other amenities. The park will be St. Michael’s largest when it is completed.

An early sign of structural progress was visible as of last week, when the skeleton of the pavilion went up. The city of St. Michael aims to have the park project substantially completed this fall for a spring 2021 grand opening.

(Photo by Brad O’Neil)

Load comments