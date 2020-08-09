In the July 9 issue, the Crow River News featured a story about the coming Town Center Park in St. Michael, which will feature a splash pad, giant playground, a pavilion, a concession stand and open spaces among other amenities. The park will be St. Michael’s largest when it is completed.
An early sign of structural progress was visible as of last week, when the skeleton of the pavilion went up. The city of St. Michael aims to have the park project substantially completed this fall for a spring 2021 grand opening.
(Photo by Brad O’Neil)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.