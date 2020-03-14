After a hard-luck season in the Lake Conference, the Knights came into Tuesday’s section quarterfinal against Rogers with a fifteen-game losing streak. However, they call the playoffs the “second season” for a reason, and the Knights proved this by snapping that losing streak.
STMA’s first half against Rogers was as competitive as several of their first halves of the season, with the Knights trailing by a point at halftime. The second half was just as close, with the Knights holding a five-point lead in the latter stages of the game.
However, like many games down the stretch during the regular season, the Knights could not hold that lead and the game went to overtime tied 61-61. Nothing was decided after the first overtime, so the teams went to a second overtime tied at 66-66.
The Knights grabbed a five-point lead in the second overtime, but the Royals came back once again and took the lead. In the closing seconds, the Royals held a one-point lead and the Knights missed a crucial shot. Jack Hulting grabbed the rebound and hit a huge three-point basket to give the Knights the victory.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that he had not realized the losing streak started and ended with double overtime games against former Mississippi 8 foes.
“Our kids for the last two months since that Buffalo game have just continued to fight and they’ve continued to compete, and I’m really proud that they were able to earn this victory,” he said.
The win marked STMA’s first since January 7 when they beat Brainerd. Jack Carroll scored 19 points. Evan Wieker scored 17 and Hulting scored 11.
MAPLE GROVE
The Knights traveled to St. Cloud to play top-seeded Maple Grove, and they nearly pulled off the upset.
A close first half concluded with the Knights leading 23-20. As the second half progressed, the Knights refused to go away as they matched the Crimson nearly step-for-step. With 1:55 left in regulation, the Knights led 54-53, but their luck would finally run out in the closing stages of the game.
STMA struggled to hit important free throws down the stretch, when a better day at the free throw line may have given them the upset. Maple Grove took the lead at 56-54 and held on to take the game despite several chances for the Knights to tie or take the lead late.
Evan Wieker scored 21 points in the loss. Johnny Tennyson scored 10.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that the team felt confident coming in.
“We knew the character, the makeup of who they were as kids, and we knew they were going to come back all game long,” he said.
