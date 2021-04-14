Stop by the St. Michael Library, 11800 Town Center Drive NE, for the Friends of the St. Michael Library’s book sale this weekend.
Friday, April 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. will be Senior Night (60+) and Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be open to the general public.
Browse and buy from the thousands of donated used books and media, and if one buys a Friends Book Bag for $15 they can fill it for free.
Paperbacks will be priced at 50 cents. Hardcovers, DVDs and trade paperbacks are $1. The clearance bag sale begins at noon, when customers can fill a grocery bag for just $3.
For more information, visit stmichaellibraryfriends.org/book-sale/
