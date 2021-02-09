Reverend Joseph Zabinski has been named the parochial administrator for the Church of St. Albert in Albertville by Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, effective Feb. 8.
In this new role, Zabinski has pastoral authority and responsibility for the parish.
Zabinkski will take over sacramental duties at St. Albert, including daily and weekend Masses, confessions, weddings and funerals. He will continue to provide sacramental support at St. Michael and will stay connected with St. Michael Catholic School.
He has been serving as the associate pastor for parishes of St. Albert and St. Michael, first under Rev. Peter Richards and now under Rev. Brian Park. He was also at St. Michael briefly as a deacon while in seminary.
“We are blessed with two faithful and fruitful parishes in the STMA community,” said Park. “This new arrangement means that each parish once again has the dedicated attention of its own priest, while still providing St. Michael Catholic Church and School with additional priestly support when needed.”
