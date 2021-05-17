It’s springtime, which means the return of flowers, sunburns, green grass and … bugs. But just as your primary school teachers probably told you, not all bugs are bad, and oftentimes, have tremendously important functions in the ecosystem.
The primary example of this are bees, whose loud buzz and sharp behind are far more intimidating to humans than they need to be. But during the spring, swarms are much more common, and the bees huddle in the thousands while finding a new place to establish a hive.
So if a swarm sets up temporary camp in your backyard, what do you do?
For starters, people can call the swarm hotline (651-436-7915) and if they live in or near St. Michael, they might hear from the bee-loving local, Kevin Broman. He is one of many beekeepers across the state on-call during the months of May and June to box up and bring home swarms of bees found by unsuspecting neighbors.
“Where there’s a swarm and it’s someone who has never witnessed or had any experience with this, swarming can be extremely frightening,” he said. “You’re talking 5,000 to 7,000 bees, maybe even 10,000 all in one place, and it can be noisy or it can be startling to see this massive basketball of bees.”
Broman has been around bees for as long as he can remember, so managing a hive is almost second nature to him. He officially took the leap by purchasing his own equipment about five years ago, and currently keeps his hives on his family’s property in Corcoran.
While a swarm of bees may seem scary, Broman says that the opposite is actually the case, and people are even less likely to be stung while bees are swarming.
“Evolution has got them to the point where stinging is very much a last resort, and they only do it in the protection of their own hive,” he said. “So when you’re looking at a swarm, they don’t have a hive to protect … They’re not in a stinging mode.”
Broman explained that swarming happens when a hive separates into two after a new queen is born, and indicates that the hive has gotten too crowded. For example, in his own personal hive, Broman is constantly monitoring and mitigating factors to prevent his bees from swarming and leaving — and thus, decreasing honey output.
“Those [swarming] bees are out searching for an appropriate new home, and when they come back, I’m sure you’ve heard of the waggle dance …” he said, speaking to the vibrational dance that bees use to communicate with one another. “That waggle dance actually tells the direction and quality of spots for a new home.”
Broman said that a hive as a macroorganism will only stay in one place for 1 to 2 hours, so when he receives a call, he has to move fast. The individual bees, however, do not.
“They are so docile in a swarm mode,” he said. “And, right before they left, they absolutely filled their gut with honey, so they are slow.”
Broman is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to bees, carefully explaining the different processes of reproduction, and day to day functions in the hive. Each bee taking on an individually important task to keep the hive running smoothly, despite the common belief that the Queen is the commander in chief.
Broman said that he continues to take advantage of the slew of resources available to Minnesota beekeepers, speaking particularly highly of the University of Minnesota’s “Bee Squad.” The Bee Squad has a website with mounds of research, and also offers hands-on workshops, courses and mentorships for folks interested in getting started with the hobby.
Visit beelab.umn.edu/ for more information.
