Boyer Trucks, a commercial truck dealership and parts service, hosted its open house to introduce it’s new headquarters to the community May 19. The event was from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and had vendors, free food and tours of the facility. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony out front featuring the mayor of St. Michael Keith Wettschreck those from Boyer Trucks, and the Wright County Chambers. (Left to Right) Steve Curtis from the I-94 West Chamber, Boyer Trucks Vice President Kurt Schmidt, Boyer Trucks/Transwest COO Sal Maldonado, Nick Christoff from the I-94 West Chamber, Boyer Trucks Sales Rob Reed, Boyer Trucks/Transwest Owner George Eidsness, St. Michael Mayor Kieth Wettschreck, Boyer Trucks Sales Manager Duane Wittowski and I-94 West Chamber President Greg Anzelc.
St. Michael Mayor and St. Michael house representative, Eric Lucero came to speak at the opening of the Boyer Trucks St. Michael location. Over 700 guests came to the Open House event. Pictured (left to right) are St. Michael Mayor Keith Wettschreck, blank, Boyer Trucks Owner George Eidsness, St. Michael house representative Eric Lucero and Vice Presidet and General Manager of Boyer Trucks Kurt Schmidt
