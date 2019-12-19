The St. Michael City Council approved a 7.98% levy increase, following a boom year where the average valued home saw a $20,000 increase.
City Administrator Steve Bot reviewed the process in preparing the 2020 levy and budget. Bot noted that values for residential properties increased following actual sale prices, signifying a healthy economy and desire to locate in St. Michael.
Bot said the average valued home jumped $20,000 from the previous year, to $295,400, with new construction adding taxable value of $45.5 million, and existing values increasing by $113 million. Residential home values increased by an average of 6.54%, with Bot saying lower valued homes and large lot homes increased at a higher rate due to demand and sale prices.
Bot also noted that St. Michael has the third lowest tax rate in Wright County and spends the least per capita compared to other county cities.
The proposed levy increase is 7.98%, which Bot said would be used to fund capital purchases such as snow plows or building projects such as Town Center Park.
St. Michael will budget for Local Government Aid, but due to the volatility of this state program, the city will use any LGA for capital equipment vs. general fund expenses.
In reviewing the budget, staff also listed the top city goals:
Top Priority Goals
1. Develop actionable plan for attracting commercial and industria.
2. Develop long-term plan for future park/field facility.
3. Residential PUDs-ordinance amendment for lot size, width, and setbacks.
5. Town Center development (buildings and businesses).
Continued Goals
4. Continue 1-94 Expansion.
7. Retain and recruit quality personnel.
9. Continue embracing customer service culture.
10. Town Center Park/Splash Pad/Community Area.
Long Range Goals
6. County Rd. 19 (south on Main Avenue) expansion exploration.
8. Starter (entry level) housing.
11. Growth and help with new and existing businesses.
12. Increase city’s communication with residents (social media/city app).
Lastly, Bot noted the 2020 budget is balanced, with a minimal balance projected at year end. The council was anticipated to approve the 2020 levy and budget at its final meeting of the year Dec. 17.
LEGACY FARMS
In further matters, Community Development Director Marc Weigle updated the council about the recent Planning Commission public hearing to consider the master Planned Unit Development concept plan for Legacy By Farms (formerly Capstone 500) near Uhl Lake in southern St. Michael about a mile west of County Rd. 19.
The concept for the proposed 497-acre site is for 1,242 detached residential lots. Each phase of development would require a public hearing.
At the hearing, developer Steve Bona said attainable homes, which he described as homes in the $300,00, to $400,000 range, have been discussed from the very beginning. After research, it appears the higher end homes are well covered in St. Michael, so this would be a good fit for residents who work locally. Bona said the project would include attainable homes with Master Plan amenities which is not very common.
The Planning Commission continued the hearing to its January meeting until after a traffic study is complete. The commission discussed allowing some variability within the phases and directed staff to provide additional information about possible lot increases of 5% or 10%. Weigle also noted staff met with the DNR regarding the proposed project and is still waiting to receive their feedback.
The council discussed the timing and costs for the improvements to Jamison Avenue, as well as the future proposed expansion to County Road 35.
Construction is projected to begin in June or July.
ICE ARENA
Lastly, Mayor Kevin Kasel reported that, at the last arena board meeting, the board approved the new budget, which included a $5 increase to the hourly ice rates.
Before the $5 increase, there was expected to be $45,000 in excess at the end of the year that will be placed into the operating fund reserves. The board’s goal is to grow the reserve fund to 30% of operating expenses and then begin putting any budget excess into a capital expenses fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.