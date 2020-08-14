Application window expected to open next week
At its July 28 work session, the St. Michael City Council discussed plans and parameters for dispersing money in an upcoming small business grant program made possible through the CARES Act passed by the United States Congress in March.
Discussion as to what the council wanted the program to look like continued at its Aug. 10 meeting, moved from Tuesday to Monday on account of the Primary election. Discussion concerned what kinds of businesses would be eligible, how much each business might be able to ask for and what kinds of expenses would be covered.
St. Michael will have approximately $1.2 million available in CARES Act funds. Some of that money could be used to cover COVID-19-related city expenses, but the council generally felt that it would prefer most of the money to go toward businesses. The CARES Act set some of the scope, requirements and limitations for the program, but also provided cities with quite a bit of discretion to shape their local programs as they see fit.
On Aug. 10, the council approved a motion setting the parameters of the St. Michael program by a 4-0 vote. Mayor Kevin Kasel and Members Keith Wettschreck, Joe Hagerty and Ryan Gleason voted aye. Member Nadine Schoen, a business owner in the city, abstained.
Businesses in St. Michael that were required to close as a result of the state government’s coronavirus orders earlier this year may apply for a grant, provided they have fewer than 100 employees (including an owner or owners) and have a brick-and-mortar presence, ruling out home-based businesses. Gambling concerns, government entities, non-profits and businesses that derive passive income from rentals, billboards and the like are not eligible.
Eligible businesses may apply for grant money covering payroll expenses, rent or mortgage and other expenses, at the council’s discretion, for the period between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
Businesses will apply for the grant through an online portal set up by the accounting firm Baker Tilly. The council expected to begin advertising the grant program, including the web address for the portal, this week, with the application process expected to open on or about Thursday, Aug. 20, and continue for 10 business days. Review of applications received would commence in September. The city’s Economic Development Authority is expected to make its recommendations on approvals on Sept. 16, with final council approval to follow on Sept. 22.
Across the two meeting’s worth of discussions, the council arrived at a “first round” ceiling of $15,000 per approved business, but allowed for the possibility of a “second round” of grants that could be given out later in the year if funds remain after the “first round.” These additional funds could go to new businesses not receiving grants in the first round or they could entail additional funds to business who received first-round grants.
Anticipating the potential for multiple “rounds,” the council encourages businesses to submit any potentially eligible expenses when it applies via the online portal, even if the total amount exceeds the first round limit of $15,000.
Precise details on this program and the web address for the application portal will be available from the city in the coming days.
Staffing changes approved
Also during the July 28 work session, a number of staffing changes were approved, with promotion and pay retroactive to July 19.
- Zoning Coordinator Joy Isaacson was promoted to Associate Planner.
- Building Permit Tech and Lead Receptionist Amy Woitalla was promoted to Deputy Clerk.
- Administrative Assistant Carla Blasing was promoted to Public Works/Planning Assistant and Facility Rental Coordinator.
- General Office Specialist Christine Lindberg was promoted to Building Permit Tech and Lead Receptionist, also entailing a move from part-time to full-time hours.
A question from Woitalla as to whether, as a newly appointed “deputy,” she will get to start carrying a sidearm, was not explicitly answered in the negative by any council member.
Stormwater report
The city was addressed by Zach Kolsum of WSB & Associates, the city’s stormwater consultant.
Kolsum led a presentation discussing a recent audit of St. Michael’s municipal stormwater program. Municipal stormwater refers to water that does not get absorbed into the ground and instead flows along, collecting pollutants as it goes.
Kolsum shared that the audit of St. Michael’s stormwater pollution mitigation systems received good marks, with only one minor area of non-compliance that has since been remedied.
Behind the glass
Council members and city staff have taken on the look of hockey spectators since in-person meetings resumed in July.
Each official and staff member now sits behind a three-sided clear plastic shield, which suffices to comply with the current state “face covering” order so that they may speak without wearing a mask.
Audience members, as well as officials and staff members moving about the room, still wear masks in compliance with the state order.
