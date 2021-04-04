The Rogers City Council on March 23 approved a $300,000 contract with Hennepin County Youth Sports Program (HYSP) to build two outdoor ice skating rinks, a pleasure rink and a warming house at South Community Park.
“The HYSP makes grants to local governments to improve youth athletic and recreation facilities and purchase capital equipment,” said Mike Bauer, Rogers Recreation and Facilities director.
South Community Park is planned to make a contiguous park south of Rogers Elementary School to the Dutch Knolls neighborhood park, he said. The paved surfaces in this part of the project, estimated at a total cost of $1 million, will allow for inline or roller hockey, box lacrosse and pickleball.
A state law authorizing the construction of Target Field allows Hennepin County to use proceeds from the 0.15% sales tax surcharge to award more than $2 million each year for sports facilities and equipment, Bauer said. Since 2009, more than $21 million has been awarded to communities throughout Hennepin County.
“The sports grants are very integral to getting these projects done,” Mayor Rick Ihli said.
Councilor Mark Eiden added that the grants “take some burden off the taxpayers.”
Total build-out of the park is estimated at $7 million, Bauer said.
Construction is expected to begin in fall 2021 or spring 2022.
In another parks-related items, the council approved Terra Construction, Wilkus Architects and HKGi to proceed with creation of construction documents for the splash pad at Lions Central Park, at a cost not to exceed $108,188.
Construction is expected to begin in late summer 2021, at the earliest.
In November 2018, Rogers voters approved a one-quarter percent local option sales tax (LOST) for park, recreation and trail purposes. “The intent is to use the LOST funds to complete the design of the projects noted in the LOST program and the ultimate construction,” Bauer said.
“This will be a great visible project for our LOST program; it’s very exciting,” Councilor Shannon Klick said.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
• Approved a preliminary plat for Edgewater 3rd Addition, proposed for 66 home sites on 21 acres at the west end of Industrial Boulevard, near the intersection with Edgewater Parkway and 141st Avenue N.
The property is bordered by the River’s Edge quad home development on the northeast, part of the Hassan Sand & Gravel mining area on the east and southeast across Industrial Boulevard, and a single-family property on the north.
The main property within the development area is a former Hassan Sand & Gravel mining site, currently owned by Hassan Sand & Gravel, according to Max Pattsner, Rogers associate planner.
Rachel Development is proposing two types of townhomes on the site: 47 slab-on-grade townhomes, and 17 walk-out townhomes.
“I like this project,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “It will be a good addition along that stretch.”
• Approved a site plan for a 7,019-square-foot addition to the east side of the existing building for Titan Machinery, 14325 and 14375 James Road. The site plan repeals and replaces an existing CUP (conditional use permit) on the property, approved by Hassan in 1998, Pattsner said.
One of the conditions for approval is that equipment is to be loaded into trucks only at the entrance to the south lot, to avoid truck tires from tracking dirt and mud onto James Road. No truck traffic will be permitted on the south lot.
