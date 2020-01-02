rog

Students at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church are practicing service to others by contributing to people in need. Gathering Buddy Boxes to be delivered to Our Savior’s Housing in Minneapolis are, left to right, Natalie Bowar, Mary Pugh, Sam Scherber, Cayden Higgins and Claire Zins. (Photo by Aaron Brom)

Since 2005 the school has been helping Our Savior’s Housing in Minneapolis, a homeless shelter that provides food and shelter to people on a temporary basis.

“The kids bring in personal care items. We wrap them and deliver them to Our Savior’s,” teacher and Buddy Boxes organizer Jennifer Weinkauf said.

The donations took place from Nov. 1 through Dec. 6. “Our students learn valuable lessons in giving and sharing. It’s a win-win,” Weinkauf said.

Items donated include things like shampoo, shaving cream, lotions, deodorant, razors, combs, toothpaste, soap and Target gift cards.

Our Savior’s currently has 34 men and 26 women. The residents stay there for 30 days at a time, and during that time they are expected to be at work or looking for work during the day. Families and groups sign up to provide breakfast and dinners for all the residents.

“These personal care items became the residents’ gifts,” Weinkauf said. “That is how Buddy Boxes started.”

