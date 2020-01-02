Students at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church are practicing service to others by contributing to people in need.
Since 2005 the school has been helping Our Savior’s Housing in Minneapolis, a homeless shelter that provides food and shelter to people on a temporary basis.
“The kids bring in personal care items. We wrap them and deliver them to Our Savior’s,” teacher and Buddy Boxes organizer Jennifer Weinkauf said.
The donations took place from Nov. 1 through Dec. 6. “Our students learn valuable lessons in giving and sharing. It’s a win-win,” Weinkauf said.
Items donated include things like shampoo, shaving cream, lotions, deodorant, razors, combs, toothpaste, soap and Target gift cards.
Our Savior’s currently has 34 men and 26 women. The residents stay there for 30 days at a time, and during that time they are expected to be at work or looking for work during the day. Families and groups sign up to provide breakfast and dinners for all the residents.
“These personal care items became the residents’ gifts,” Weinkauf said. “That is how Buddy Boxes started.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.