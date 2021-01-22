At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Rogers City Council accepted a proposal for the 2021 mill and overlay project, authorized the design for a new high-pressure water tower, and approved multiple amendments to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan developed last year.
Mayor Rick Ihli and incumbent councilor Shannon Klick were re-elected and returned to the council alongside rookie councilor Kevin Jullie. Councilors Mark Eiden and Bruce Gorecki — who were not up for re-election — also return to council this year.
MILL AND OVERLAY PROJECT
Back in November, the council was presented with a five-year pavement management report, and ultimately approved the 2021 project list and preliminary designs. Broken into four distinct project sections, the first order of business of the year is the mill and overlay project.
More specifically, the locations set for improvements are on either side of Industrial Boulevard between Fox Creek West Park, Brookside Meadows Park, Sunny Side Park and Hassan Middle School.
City Engineer Bret Weiss walked the council through the process, and clarified that, after looking at the current conditions of the city’s streets, there are four streets within this section that will require full-depth reclamation. Oakwood Drive, Hynes Road, Marie Avenue and Jasmine Way will undergo full-depth reclamation, with a mill and overlay on other nearby streets.
“The effort is to prevent many streets from falling into the poor category, which would result in more extensive improvements,” Weiss writes in the report. “While it may seem obvious to fix the worst streets first, doing maintenance on streets in the form of a mill and overlay can extend the life of the existing pavement and makes the most sense financially … The streets in these neighborhoods were chosen because they are all reaching a point where waiting a few more years to address will likely mean that they have reached a new level of improvements thus costing more money.”
These proposed improvements are estimated to cost just shy of $4 million.
Weiss explained that since the city was built in a wave, it isn’t shocking that the cores of these streets showed some signs of deterioration or disintegration. By breaking the intended street improvements for the year into four phases, or sections, Weiss and the city hope to efficiently to avoid disrupting neighborhoods as much as possible.
“We want to make sure that when we open these up, we get the projects finished,” he said. “We are definitely going to get a lot of projects done, a lot of roads cleaned up in Rogers.”
HIGH-PRESSURE WATER TOWER
The council also discussed a water main extension and the construction of a water tower in the high-pressure zone near the future Fletcher bypass. North of Territorial Road and east of Fletcher Lane, the proposed tower would hold about 1.5 million gallons and service the over 1,000 homes located within the high-pressure zone.
“Water demands in the city’s high-pressure zone are exceeding the design capacity of the existing water booster station that serves this pressure zone,” Weiss outlines in the report. “In addition, additional water storage capacity is needed in the high-pressure zone to provide adequate fire protection and water pressures for future development.”
Weiss predicted that the city could put out bids for construction in the spring, with a final completion date estimated in October for the water main extension, and November 2022 for the tower.
Weiss also said that there would be a booster station constructed with the tower, which is set to be located near the intersection of Main Street and Maple Avenue.
The water main extension — Phase 1 of the project — is estimated to cost around $429,660, with the Phase 2 tower construction estimated at about $4,781,000.
The council ultimately voted to authorize engineering firm WSB to prepare plans and specifications for both phases of the project.
AMEND 2040 COMP PLAN, ZONING MAP
City Planner Jason Ziemer took the time to explain the city’s need to amend its 2040 Comprehensive Plan — which was approved last summer — and Zoning Map in order to best prepare the area for development.
The Planning Commission approved of and recommended the following amendments be made at its last meeting. First, they recommend revising the minimum residential density for areas designated as Medium Density Residential from the current density of six units an acre to five. This would have no impact on zoning. Similarly, they also recommend revising the maximum density for Low Density Residential areas from six units per acre to five. Again — no impact on zoning.
Next, the Planning Commission recommended changing the land use designation of nine properties from Medium Density Residential to Mixed Residential, effectively reducing the amount of land set guided as Medium Density, and thus decreasing the community-wide density. Similarly, they also recommend changing the designation of two properties from Medium Density Residential to Low Density Residential. These actions do impact zoning, resulting in shifting the mentioned properties to Mixed Residential and Single-Family Residential, respectively.
Overall, these changes would shift the community’s residential density from 3.659 units per net acre to 3.172 units. The council approved these four amendments to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, in addition to the two amendments to the Zoning Map.
“Planning that flexibility not only allows the city to positively consider and seek projects it wants, but also prevents the city of having to unnecessarily increase densities on land elsewhere to help offset those potential losses caused by development,” writes Ziemer in the report. “It also ensures the City does not turn away good development or the projects it wants.”
OTHER
APPROVED the council’s 2021 annual appointments.
APPROVED the purchase of a phone system replacement for the city.
APPROVED a resolution to increase the annual pension benefit level for active members of the Fire Department.
APPROVED liquor and tobacco licenses for 25 local businesses.
