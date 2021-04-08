On April 4, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Rogers Police, Fire and North Memorial Ambulance personnel were dispatched to the 22000 block of Marie Avenue for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that a juvenile female was pinned underneath a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway. Emergency first aid protocols were performed, and the victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital out of an abundance of caution.
At this time, it appears the victim’s injuries are significant, but non-life-threatening. The victim does not reside at the residence that the vehicle was backing out of. The driver of the striking vehicle, a juvenile male, has been fully cooperative with the Rogers Police Department investigation.
“Rogers is a tight knit community, and we care deeply about our neighbors,” Rogers Police said in a press release. “This incident has profoundly affected many of those who live near this incident, as well as our first responders.”
This remains an open and active investigation, and at the time of publication, there was no further information released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.