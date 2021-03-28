(Editor’s note: The following is a story from Rogers Printing)
When a 12-year-old in Rogers gets her finger stuck in a frozen park bench hole, (homage to Ralphie Parker in “A Christmas Story”), and the Emergency Services quickly arrive, you’ll be warmed to know that there is still a good spring lurking beneath the cold and wintery ground.
The girl’s finger was rescued safely, safe from the embarrassment and laughter from her friends, and this picture was taken. This is the sort of story that perhaps we have been missing in our news feeds and social media posts; that there is a solid community, and a real good world beneath our frozen fingers. Marching forth is exactly what it seems we’re all ready to do. Oddly enough, this incident occurred on March 4.
So as the past year’s atmosphere dissipates, and the Rogers Fire Department applies a bit of dish soap to free an inquisitive finger, I think we’re all prepared for a warm change that we have all been waiting for, and hopefully it’s thumb’s up, and all systems go.
