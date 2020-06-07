by Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
Three Rivers Park District is requesting city council review, comment and support of potential route alternatives for future development of a new 21-mile long north-south regional trail through the western portion of Hennepin County.
The future Diamond Lake Regional Trail (DLRT) will connect the communities of Dayton, Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata.
Potential route alternatives were reviewed at the May 26 Rogers City Council meeting, though no action was required. Public engagement in all seven communities is slated to begin in June and continue through September. The plan is to return to the respective park commissions in the fall with a singular preferred route that will then be referred to each of the seven city councils.
“We will have a very robust website,” said Stephen Shurson, project manager.
According to Shurson, the vision is for a 10-foot wide paved, multi-use trail corridor that will connect areas of high natural resource value, local parks or trails, and other planned or existing regional trails in the Three Rivers network. It will be strictly for pedestrians and bicyclists.
“We want the trail to be a destination scenic trail through high resource areas and parks,” Shurson said, adding that boardwalks, kiosks, bike repair stations and trash facilities will be located periodically along the trail.
The goal is to take advantage of scenery around French Lake, Diamond Lake and Grass Lake, Shurson said.
He estimated it will be 10-20 years before the regional trail is fully developed.
Three Rivers would be the primary party responsible for costs related to acquisition, development and construction, as well as future operational and maintenance costs, according to Shurson.
“There is nothing earmarked for construction in the current five-year CIP (Capital Improvement Plan),” he said.
Information: LetsTalkThreeRivers.org
