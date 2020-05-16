By Sue Webber
A tax abatement agreement with Enclave Development for a 160-unit apartment project on Commerce Boulevard was approved on a 3-2 vote April 28 by the Rogers City Council. Mayor Rick Ihli and Councilor Shannon Klick cast the dissenting votes.
According to a memo to the city council from Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and community development director, discussions with the developer and city staff have been ongoing for almost two years.
The developer is proposing a new apartment complex on a 3.32-acre vacant parcel on Commerce Boulevard. The site is adjacent to HOM Furniture on the south and in between BMO Harris Bank on the west and North Community Park on the east.
On March 11, the city council acting as the Economic Development Authority, reviewed the final development concept plan and approved a term sheet outlining the details of the requested financial assistance for the project via tax abatement, Ziemer’s memo said.
“The terms of that agreement identify a 15-year tax abatement of city taxes only,” the memo said. “The abatement is proposed at 100% of the total new taxes created for years one through 10, and then step down 10% each year through year 15.”
Payments are made on a pay-as-you-go basis over the 15 years at 4.39% annually.
According to Ziemer, “the financial analysis concurred with the developer’s financial proforma, proving a gap existed and justifying the abatement request.”
However, he said, “It is critical to point out that, like tax increment financing, the abatement is only tied to the new taxes generated. The abatement will freeze the base value, meaning the city will continue to receive the current taxes paid on the property today. The difference, or increment, will be used to assist the developer cover qualifying expenses.”
The fee reduction amounts to just over $1 million, Ziemer said.
The development is considered a step above market rate, according to Ziemer, because of its “higher amenities and materials.”
“The Met Council would like to see affordable housing, but they are supportive of the city’s expanding its housing and providing more apartments,” he said. “They like the density.”
Retail truck center approved
In other action, the council approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for an open sales lot for sale of trucks; a CUP for the outdoor storage of trucks and trailers; a site plan; a development agreement; and a stormwater maintenance agreement for Interstate of Rogers, LLC, on a 10-acre site on County Road 81 next to Marine Max that has been used for crop farming in the past.
The CUPs originally were approved by the Planning Commission in October 2019 and recommended to the City Council for approval, but were withdrawn by the developer at that time.
Now, the company is proposing to construct a retail truck center this summer, to include maintenance and repairs, new and used trucks for sale and display, and truck parts for purchase in a 42,240-square foot building. Since the company’s earlier proposal to the Planning Commission was reduced in size, the orientation of the office area was moved from the south elevation to the east elevation. Truck bays will remain on the east and west sides of the building. A billboard on the property will remain, and the original owners of the land, the Vevea family, will maintain ownership of the billboard.
“This has been a long time coming,” Councilor Mark Eiden said. “I’ve been an advocate of this one from the get-go. I am eagerly awaiting it.”
EIS for Territorial Road development
The council determined that there is no need for an EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) for the Territorial Road development. Lennar Homes is proposing a residential development on 130 acres on CSAH 116 (Territorial Road), west of Tilton Trail. The development, to be constructed over an eight-year period, will consist of 202 single-family homes, 52 twin homes and 125 townhomes.
“Based on the review of the project and reasonably expected environmental impacts, the project does not have the potential for significant environmental effects and an EIS is not required,” City Engineer Bret Weiss said.
