The Lions Central Park Splash Pad moved another step forward June 8, when the Rogers City Council approved plans and specifications and authorized advertisement for bids on the $1.852 million project.
The pool is the first project for the .25% local option sales tax (LOST) approved by Rogers voters in November 2018 and implemented in October 2019.
“This is a very good, visible project,” said Mike Bauer, Rogers Recreation and Facilities director. In a memo to the council, Bauer said the city’s intent is to use the LOST funds to complete the design and ultimate construction of specific city projects. The splash pad will be bid as a tax-exempt project to take advantage of the city’s tax-exempt status.
In May 2020, the city council authorized a contract with Terra General Contractors for construction management of preliminary design for the approved park referendum projects.
In addition to the splash pad at Lions Central Park, the projects include improvements at South Community Park, indoor turf facility and site improvements for future recreation facilities at the Rogers Activity Center.
The city’s portion of a school pool is dependent on School District 728’s securing of funding for the pool, Bauer said.
Since the fall of 2020, representatives from Terra, Wilkus Architects, HKGI, and Design Tree have worked with Rogers city staff on the design of the splash pad and an associated building at Lions Central Park, according to Bauer.
Lions Central Park, off Main Street and Rouillard Boulevard, also will include a community/warming room that will feature rental space for meeting rooms or events such as birthday parties, Bauer said.
Construction is expected to get underway this year. However, Bauer noted that “construction prices have risen dramatically in the last couple of years. To bridge the difference, staff recommends using day labor for areas that we can in-house, savings on other LOST projects, and park dedication funds on aspects of the project not considered part of the LOST program.”
Main Street reconstruction
The council also approved plans and specifications and authorized advertisement for bids for the reconstruction of Main Street from 129th Avenue to Pointe Drive.
“The city is having constant water main breaks in the area,” City Engineer Bret Weiss said. “It is an important segment to get completed.”
The project, originally planned for reconstruction in 2019, has been identified as a priority in the city’s Transportation Capital Improvement Plan. Main Street, extending through the center of downtown Rogers, currently is a Hennepin County roadway designated for turn back to the city.
City Engineer Bret Weiss said city staff have been working with county officials since 2018 to complete the turn back agreement.
“Hennepin County previously was unable to obtain funding for the turn back, which in turn left the reconstruction project largely unfunded,” Weiss said in a memo to the council. He added that Phase 1of the project involved moving overhead utilities to underground, which was completed last year to prepare the corridor for the public infrastructure work. Utility connections to the homes are ongoing and expected to be completed this summer.
Phase 2, as planned for 2021, will include reconstruction of Main Street from 129th Avenue to Pointe Drive.
Phase 3 will involve reconstruction of Main Street to County Road 81, and is slated for 2022.
The exact locations of contaminated soils impacting the street project have been determined, Weiss said. “Prior to construction, the project will be enrolled in the MPCA Petroleum Remediation program,” Weiss’ memo said.
Estimated costs for the $2.787 million project include $1.1 million for street and pedestrian improvements, and $393,980 for sanitary sewer improvements. Hennepin County is expected to provide $1 million for the project.
The contract is slated to be awarded July 13, with phased construction to begin immediately. Final completion is expected in November 2022.
Edgewater 3rd Addition
In other matters, the council approved a development agreement with Rachel Development, Inc., and final plat for Edgewater 3rd Addition, a proposal for 64 home sites on 21 acres.
The 1,900-square-foot single-family homes will be constructed by M/I Homes on land on the west end of Industrial Boulevard previously mined by Hassan Sand & Gravel. The development will include 47 slab-on-grade homes and 17 walk-out models.
