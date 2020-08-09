Despite what seemed like insurmountable obstacles, including long discussions in May, June and July – and then an 11th hour Zoom meeting recess to await the arrival of a City Council member, and another recess to resolve the mayor’s virtual meeting computer glitches – the Skye Meadows rezoning and preliminary plat emerged a winner at the July 28 Rogers City Council meeting.
The Rogers City Council on June 9 failed to vote on Lennar’s proposal for rezoning and a preliminary plat to build Skye Meadows, a development of 357 mixed-use homes on six current farm fields comprising 129 acres on Territorial Road (County Road 116) and Wood Lane, three-quarters of a mile west of the Territorial Road/Main Street/County Road 150 intersection.
The single-family detached homes are similar to those in Laurel Creek.
Council members said in June that the proposal appeared to be too much development for that specific site, in that specific portion of the city. They concluded that the development would need to be reduced by 100 homes to be acceptable.
After consideration of changes in the plan and further discussion last week, the city council approved the rezoning and preliminary plat.
The revised plan now has 347 residential lots, and the number of single family units has been reduced from 191 to 167. The 180 attached units include 48 twin homes and 132 townhomes.
Lots originally planned to be 60-65 feet wide have been changed, as well:
• 16 single-family lots that were to be 7,000 square feet now are 7,900 square feet
• 40 lots that were to be 8,000 square feet now are 8,900 square feet
• 27 lots that were 9,000 square feet now are 9,900 square feet
• 84 lots now will be 10,000 square feet or more
“We’ve changed the home site size around considerably,” said Paul Tabone, representing Lennar. “We’re excited; we’re eager to get going. It’s been a long time coming. Hopefully, we can deliver this community to Rogers.”
Councilor Darren Jakel said the changes addressed his concerns. “They’ve made some nice changes,” he said. “They’ve made a better development. The street lights and residential sidewalks are a nice touch other parts of Rogers haven’t had.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki agreed that Skye Meadows “is going to be a great asset.”
Noting that the development still is “not quite where I want it to be,” Councilor Shannon Klick said some progress has been made and she is comfortable with its going forward. “There’s a lot of good coming out of this development, a lot of public good,” Klick said. “It’s not just about the size of lots.”
However, to avoid the city council’s becoming embroiled in such lengthy back-and-forth deliberations in the future. Klick said, “I want to be real clear from the start with developers on our expectations and our vision. We waited too long. We should be more intentional and say earlier what we feel about a plan. We got too far down the road (on this plan).”
Councilor Mark Eiden agreed, saying, “We learned something here. We’re going to be right in the starting blocks with anything in the future.”
He added that Skye Meadows will be “a good project for Rogers for a lot of different reasons.”
“The developer has been cooperative in bringing the changes we’ve asked for,” Eiden said. “There’s a lot I can buy into in this project.”
However, Eiden said that as the city council moves ahead with development in the south part of Rogers, “We will be very intentional about how we move in the transition from core Rogers to south Rogers, or South Hassan.”
Mayor Rick Ihli noted that Lennar is putting $6.49 million into Rogers’ infrastructure. “I look at this as a dollar and cents thing; it’s a lot of money,” Ihli said. “If anything changed my view on it, that’s it.”
The council’s final plat approval in the future hinges on the developer’s additional reconfiguration of six parcels to 70-foot lots.
Earlier discussion of the Skye Meadows proposal included a May 5 public hearing, City Council reviews on May 26 and June 9, and a City Council workshop on July 22.
