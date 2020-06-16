By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
Holding onto its vision of fewer homes, bigger lots and more green space for newly developed areas, the Rogers City Council on June 9 rejected Lennar’s proposal for rezoning and preliminary plat to build Skye Meadows, a development of 357 mixed-use homes.
Lennar had proposed construction of the homes on six current farm fields comprising 129 acres on Territorial Road (County Road 116) and Wood Lane, three-quarters of a mile west of the Territorial Road/Main Street/County Road 150 intersection.
The proposal, to have evolved over a period of 8-10 years, included 191 single-family homes, 172 attached units, 97 split-entry homes, 48 twin homes and 60 townhouses that would appeal to a variety of ages as well as people seeking life cycle housing.
The single-family detached homes were to be similar to those in Laurel Creek.
Last week’s consideration of the plan was a continuation of the City Council’s two-hour discussion on May 26.
In the interim, city staff and the developer had reworked the plan to reduce the number of homes, increase lot sizes, add more green space and address traffic issues. A significant amount of wetland in the development, amounting to half of the 41-acre site, presented challenges, according to city officials
“Staff feels we made significant strides to improve the development,” said Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development Coordinator.
But after last week’s hour-long discussion of the proposed changes, council members concluded that the development would need to be reduced by 100 homes to be acceptable.
“Dropping 100 home sites is not going to work for us,” said Paul Tabone, representing Lennar. “We were trying to fit within the city’s comprehensive plan, and we feel we’ve done that. The environmental document on the site plan allows even more density than this one.”
Tabone said Lennar had dropped 20-30 home sites after the EAW (Environmental Assessment Worksheet) was completed.
“We really didn’t see it going this way,” Tabone said. “We were trying to hit the regulatory framework in your 2040 comprehensive plan. We will have to let our prospective sellers know, which will be disappointing.
For the council, it appeared to be too much development for that specific site, in that specific portion of the city.
“I’m a big lot guy,” Councilor Bruce Gorecki said. “This is not a development I would choose to live in, but I think the development would be an asset to the city. It would bring us the ability to present more amenities to the city. There would be $1.4 million in park dedication and trail fees alone.”
Gorecki said he talked to a lot of people, both residents and business owners, “to try and get a feeling of overwhelming support (for the project) or not. I just couldn’t get there. They were all over the board. I’ve got a feeling that the only way this will work is a huge change in the number of units. I’m assuming the developer is not interested in dropping 100 lots from the development.”
He emphasized that the decision was a tough one for the council to make, and said they needed to base their decision not on politics, but on what is best for the city. He also acknowledged that “if the developer walks, we could sit here another 10 years” before another developer showed interest in developing the site.
City Engineer Bret Weiss said that one of the challenges in developing such projects today is that very few developers are able to undertake such a massive master plan and make it work, to get the open spaces and trails the city is seeking.
“Our challenge in this area is that we need a national developer with some muscle,” Weiss said. He agreed with Gorecki that it could be 10 years before such a developer would materialize and be able to deliver a master plan with the quality Rogers is seeking.
“We worked with Lennar to make more livability, and I really think we have accomplished that,” Weiss said.
Councilor Mark Eiden said he appreciated the amount of feedback he received from community members. “The community of Rogers is going to grow, and we welcome that,” Eiden said. “It’s our responsibility to do the right thing. This is not what I pictured for this space. It’s nicely done, but it’s not what I pictured. It’s not a matter of allowing this kind of development or not. It’s a matter of whether it’s in the right place. Laurel Creek fit. In that space, it worked. In this space, in this part of the city, it doesn’t work.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said that he, too, talked to many people, received many emails, and also drove through neighboring cities to look at new developments.
“What’s good for the city is first and foremost,” Ihli said, noting that this was the most difficult decision he has faced in his six years as mayor. “That development doesn’t fit. A lot of people were very concerned about it. We have one chance to create a neighborhood. We can’t go back. A great reduction in the number of lots would be the ticket. It’ll fit somewhere else, just not in this part of town and on this property.”
Noting that the site is “beautiful open space today,” Councilor Shannon Klick said the proposed development “is not where I would like it to be. It doesn’t feel like the right time. We might be looking at a recession.”
The council never conducted a formal vote on the proposal. When it came time for a motion on the proposal, Gorecki made the motion, but there was no second, and the motion died for lack of a second.
City Attorney Bob Vose agreed with Tabone’s request that the city will provide written findings of fact for its decision not to move ahead with the project.
The Planning Commission earlier had recommended approval to the City Council on a 4-3 vote, with dissenters citing concerns over lot sizes.
Ziemer said earlier that 42-48 of the lots would be 10,000 square feet, 94 above 9,000 square feet, and a number would larger than 12,000 square feet.
One benefit of the proposal, according to Ziemer, is that it would offer a type of housing the city doesn’t have. “It would increase our tax base and keep property taxes low,” he said in an earlier memo. “The developer pays park dedication fees.”
Ziemer noted earlier that the Rogers 2040 plan identifies the need for life-cycle housing that would enable people to remain in the community as they raise their families and after they retire. Giving employees a wider choice of housing options would help to boost the economic competitiveness of the community, Ziemer said.
Currently, 9,000 people drive to jobs in Rogers each day, Ziemer said, and 5,500 leave the city for work.
Another goal of the 2040 plan is to preserve opportunities for larger lot development, according to Ziemer. “Those types of developments are preserved for the northern (north of County Road 144) and southwestern areas of Rogers,” Ziemer’s memo said.
