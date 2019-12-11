Rog santa

Skate with Santa (featuring Santa Bob, above) is back at the Rogers Activity Center (RAC), 21080 141st Ave., Sunday, Dec. 15, during the regularly scheduled open skate; 4 to 5:15 p.m. Admission is $4; however, ages 5 and under are free.

In addition, with each paid admission you will receive a ticket for a free hot chocolate with all the fixings.’ Rental skates, helmets, and skate aids are available to rent: skates – sizes Toddler 6/7 thru Adult 13 / $2; helmets and skate aids - $1.

