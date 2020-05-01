by Sue Webber
The Rogers City Council on April 14 narrowly approved on a 3-2 vote a request for a sign standards adjustment for Bedrock Motors, 13630 Northdale Blvd.
Councilors Bruce Gorecki and Darren Jakel cast the dissenting votes.
It was the City Council’s second online meeting since the coronavirus outbreak triggered the state’s stay-at-home mandate.
Ron Maas of Bedrock Motors requested approval to place an 8-foot tall monument sign at the south site access to the property, a 4-foot tall auxiliary sign at the west site access, and a 60-square-foot wall sign on the north building face.
The proposal amounts to 49 square feet of non-conforming wall signage on the 3.89-acre property, which houses an automotive dealership, vehicle repair and vehicle service facility.
City staff recommended approval of the proposed freestanding monument sign and accessory sign at the south and west entrances to the site, but denial of the signage on Highway 101.
The site has road frontage on three sides – Northdale Boulevard to the south and west, and Highway 101 to the east.
The council unanimously approved a site plan for site improvements on the property, including two building additions totaling 4,968 square feet and parking lot improvements totaling 52,887 square feet. An addition of 1,640 square feet will be made to the south end of the repair shop, and the other addition will be made to the east wing for office, storage and indoor vehicle display.
According to conditions of approval, all vehicles stored or displayed in sections of the parking lot must be in working condition, and long-term storage of vehicles not in working condition, except those slated for repair, is prohibited.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
ACCEPTED a $474,979 bid from Omann Contracting Companies, Inc. and authorized $41,945 in construction services to be performed by WSB for the South Pointe street improvement project. Nine bids were received for the project, ranging from $474,979 to $571,193. Streets to be improved include 123rd Avenue North, Goldenrod Circle, Pointe Drive, Pointe Circle, Goldenrod Lane, Buckthorn Trail and Buckthorn Circle. Funding for the improvements will be from dedicated city funds collected through franchise fees, plus sanitary sewer, watermain, and storm sewer utility funds.
ACCEPTED a $305,359 bid from Omann Contracting Companies for Hassan Hills and $250,885 for the 147th Avenue street improvement projects, and authorized $13,400 in construction services to be performed by WSB. Nine bids were received for the projects. Funding for the improvements will be from dedicated city funds collected through franchises fees. “Improvements to the east end of 147th Avenue have been on hold for the past several years due to the amount of black dirt and peat material beneath the surface,” City Engineer Bret Weiss said in a memo to the City Council. “This segment of 147th Avenue did not receive improvement in 2016 when the western half of 147th Avenue was reclaimed and paved.”
AUTHORIZED preparation of regional solicitation applications for federal transportation funding. The applications include $9,000 for the Fletcher Bypass; $10,500 for the intersection of CSAH 150 (Main Street)/CSAH 116 (Territorial Road); and $10,500 for the intersection of CSAH 144 (141st Avenue North)/CSAH 13 (Brockton Lane). City Engineer Bret Weiss said in a memo to the City Council that the funding applications, which are “highly competitive,” are due to the Metropolitan Council on May 15. “The Metropolitan Council Regional Solicitation process occurs every other year,” Weiss’ memo said, adding that the federal transportation funding requests are targeted to roadways, bridges, trails, multiuse paths, transit, Safe Routes to School and travel demand management.
