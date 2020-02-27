rog

Rogers High School is hosting its annual Snow Week, concluding with coronation of the King and Queen Friday, Feb. 28, at 9:30 a.m. at the Field House. Candidates include front row, left to right, Tyler Bachmeier, Lucy Brecht, Tyson Vylasek and Signa O’Keefe. Middle row: Gretta Jensen, Zach Farrell, Abby Lilleodden and Andrew Lubke. Back row: Madi Richardson, Davin Erickson Not pictured: Nate Schallenberger and Madeline Fortin.

