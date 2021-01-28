The Royals lost both games of the 2020-21 River Battle against Northwest Suburban Conference and ISD 728 rival Elk River.
Elk River (4-0, 4-0) defeated Rogers (0-3, 0-3) on Friday, Jan. 22 69-53 on Friday, Jan. 22, at Rogers High School and 62-45 on Monday, Jan. 25, at Elk River High School.
Royals head coach Patrick Bowlin said he was pleased with Rogers’ effort in the second half after the Royals trailed the Elks 40-25 at halftime.
“We struggled a little bit in the first half,” Bowlin said. “Obviously, being new to Rogers and trying to implement a new system, we’re still early in the year, so we’re kind of figuring things out as we go. Elk River’s very strong. They bring back a lot of experience, and therefore seniors in the starting lineup. In general, they looked more like a well-oiled machine at this point in the year. We’re still working to figure some things out.
“Down by 15 at [halftime is] obviously not the ideal situation, but it was a noticeable difference especially in our defensive intensity in the second half.”
The Elks took control of the game in the first half, outscoring the Royals 40-25. Rogers chipped away at Elk River’s lead into the second half with a few consecutive points, but Elk River held strong. Elk River outscored Rogers 29-28 in the second half to hang on for a 69-53 win. It was Bowlin’s first River Battle since being hired as head coach after coaching Totino-Grace last season.
Bowlin said he’s learning about the rivalry but is familiar with it because he coached another NWSC team.
“It was good,” he said. “I think that both teams played with an intensity. We as a program have a ton of respect for Elk River and in a lot of ways, we’re trying to work to catch up to them. In a lot of ways, [they’re] one of the better programs in the state. It was a good high school atmosphere given our current circumstances. We’re all grateful for the opportunity to compete.
Offensive Player of the Game: Elks senior center Johanna Langbehn led Elk River with 18 points.
Elks complete sweep of River Battle with 62-45 win
The Elks carried the momentum from their win against the Royals on Friday, Jan. 22, into the second game of the home-and-home River Battle on Monday, Jan. 25, at Elk River High School.
Elk River outscored Rogers 29-24 in the first half and 33-21 in the second half to extend its winning streak against the Royals to six games including postseason.
Elk River completed the series sweep over Rogers, winning 62-45. The Royals haven’t won a game against the Elks since Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, when Rogers beat Elk River 52-50 at Rogers High School.
Offensive Player of the Game: Langbehn scored 18 points for the second-consecutive game. She has been Elk River’s leading scorer per game in three of four games this season.
What’s Next
Rogers will visit Osseo (0-4, 0-3) on Groundhog Day, Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at Osseo High School. The Royals had a record of 2-0 against the Orioles in 2019-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.