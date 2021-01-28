It was a productive night for Rogers offensively against Coon Rapids.
The Royals (3-1, 3-1) defeated the Cardinals (0-4, 0-4) 12-0 on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Coon Rapids Ice Arena in Coon Rapids. Seven different players scored for Rogers and four had multi-goal games. It was the most goals the Royals had scored in a game since beating Cambridge-Isanti 9-1 on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Royals sophomore forward Sam Ranallo opened the scoring at the 5:50 mark of the first period with his sixth goal of the season. Rogers would not look back, scoring 2 more goals in the first period, 5 in the second and 4 in the third. The Royals scored 9 even-strength goals and 3 power-play goals.
Offensive Player of the Game: Sophomore forward Carson Melquist scored a hat trick and had one assist. It was Melquist’s first-career hat trick and his second-career multi-point game.
Defensive Player of the Game: Senior goaltender Andrew Lubke’s first-career win was a shutout. Lubke didn’t have much work to do, as Coon Rapids had only eight shots on-goal, but Lubke stopped them all.
What’s Next
Rogers will face Armstrong-Cooper (0-2, 0-2) on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. at New Hope Ice Arena in New Hope. The Royals and Wings tied 3-3 in their most-recent game on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Rogers Ice Arena.
