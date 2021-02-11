In perhaps the most-entertaining game of the Royals’ 2020-21 season so far, Rogers had to pull out all the stops to extend its winning streak to six.
Rogers (6-1-0, 6-1-0) defeated Osseo (3-2-1, 3-2-1) 4-3 in overtime on Thursday, Feb. 4, at Rogers Activity Center. The Royals trailed 3-0 in the second period and roared back with four unanswered goals. Sophomore forward Sam Ranallo scored the game-winning goal at 4:12 of overtime when he slid the puck past Orioles senior goaltender Dale Pfannenstein for his 10th goal of the season.
Royals head coach Dave Brown said Thursday’s game was one of the best he has participated in since becoming Rogers’ head coach last season. He said every game is important to the Royals because of QRF, or quality ratings formula. This system was created prior to the start of the 2011-12 season to rank teams in each class based on a number of factors. Each game is given an individual QRF, known as iQRF, based on whether a team won or lost, the number of wins the opponent had and the class differential between the teams.
“In the first period, we were playing really well,” Brown said. “We had one blunder—just a mishandled puck and gave them a free goal and we were down 1-0. It quickly became 3-0 [in the second period]. The one thing we have is a quality power play. When we scored the power-play goal to make it 3-1 [in the second], we were right back in the game.
“It was a crazy game. It was a character win for our program and our team, showing that we’re never out. We’re not going to mail it in because we fall behind 3-0. We have a power play that bailed us out last night with 2 goals and a senior line that scored the equalizer. It was a game that, hopefully, we learn and grow from.”
Osseo opened the scoring when senior forward Cade Wessman scored his sixth goal of the season at 12:30 of the first period. Wessman intercepted a Rogers pass and beat senior goaltender Andrew Lubke. The Royals outshot the Orioles 20-11 but trailed 1-0 after 17 minutes.
Wessman scored again in the second period on a deflection at 2:39 of the second period to make it 2-0 Osseo. It was his seventh goal of the season. He completed the natural hat trick at 3:07 of the second. It was Wessman’s first hat trick of the season and his third multi-goal game of 2020-21.
Rogers got on the board at 6:33 of the second when sophomore defenseman Chase Cheslock beat Pfannenstein on the power play to make it 3-1 Orioles. It was Cheslock’s fourth goal of the season. Osseo led 3-1 heading into the third period.
Cheslock scored his second power-play goal of the game at 1:48 of the third period when he beat Pfannenstein with a slap shot. It was his first career multi-goal game.
Senior forward Eli Dobitz tied the game at 11:30 of the third period when he put the puck into a nearly wide-open net after Pfannenstein was too aggressive trying to cut down the angle. The Royals bench erupted after Dobitz tied the game and so did the fans. Neither team could score is the last 5 minutes of regulation, so for the first time this season, Rogers would play an 8-minute overtime.
Brown said Dobitz is coming into his own as the Royals’ first-line center.
“For him to score a goal like that, in a game like that, in a moment like that is something that, hopefully, will be huge for his confidence,” he said.
Lubke made 1 save in overtime before Ranallo’s heroics ended the game as the Royals found a way to extend their winning streak to a half dozen.
Brown said he told the team after the game that winning high school hockey games is incredibly hard and they should never be taken for granted.
“Winning their sixth game in-a-row coming back from down 3 goals is something to build on and grow from,” Brown said. “I told them, ‘It’s going to make us better as we continue on this journey.’”
Offensive Player of the Game: In addition to his overtime, game-winning goal, Ranallo had two assists for his sixth multi-point game of the season. He has recorded at least two points in all but one of Rogers’ games this season.
Brown said Ranallo is a special player.
“His best play of the night was preventing a 3-on-1 the same shift that we won the game,” Brown said. “He lays his stick down and breaks up their 3-on-1 and then he does what he does. He gets his one chance and he finishes the game.”
Defensive Player of the Game: Lubke made 26 saves for his fourth win of the season. Brown said Lubke made huge saves throughout the game.
“He responded incredibly well with his back against the wall when we were down 3-0,” he said.
What’s Next: Rogers will host Elk River ( on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at Rogers Activity Center. Both head coaches have been part of Class 2A state championship-winning teams. Brown was an assistant coach for Wayzata during its 2015-16 state title-winning season, while Elks head coach Ben Gustafson played for Elk River’s 2000-01 state title-winning team. The Elks defeated the Royals 5-1 on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Elk River Ice Arena in the most-recent game between the two teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.