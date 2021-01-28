The Royals ended their three-game, season-opening losing streak against longtime nemesis Elk River. Rogers (1-3, 1-3) defeated Elk River 64-51 on Monday, Jan. 25, at Rogers High School for its first win of 2020-21.

After trailing the Elks 26-24 at halftime, the Royals roared back, outscoring Elk River 37-28 for a 61-54 win.

Offensive Player of the Game: Junior guard Peyton Belka led Rogers with a season-high and a career-high 21 points.

What’s Next

Rogers was scheduled to host Osseo (2-1, 2-0) on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at Rogers High School.

The Royals and Orioles split the season series in 2019-20, with Osseo winning 64-59 on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Osseo High School and Rogers winning 51-50 on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Rogers High School.

