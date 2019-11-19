After finishing the regular season with a record of 10-16, the Royals lost 73-44 to archrival Elk River in the Section 8-Class 4A quarterfinal on Feb. 26.
During the regular season, Rogers’ games were close. The Royals averaged 60.5 points per game, while their opponents averaged 63.81 points per game.
Rogers’ weakness last season may have been the first half. Opponents outscored the Royals by seven points in the first half, while opponents outscored Rogers by 66 points in the first half. Additionally, the Royals converted 31.3 percent of their 3-point attempts while their opponents converted 62.6 percent of 3-point opportunities.
Key departures:
Guard Raven Schweiters was Rogers’ third-highest scoring player. Schweiters scored 210 points during the regular season even though she started in only two of the Royals’ 26 games.
Center Emily Rubbelke led Rogers with 22 blocks, averaging 0.8 blocks per game. Rubbelke finished fourth on the Royals in scoring with 192 points.
Key returning players:
Sophomore guard Ellie Buzzelle led Rogers in scoring with 361 points during her freshman season. Buzzelle made a team-high 56 3-pointers.
Senior guard Alaina Brenning finished second behind Buzzelle in scoring with 293 points. Brenning had 49 3-pointers during the regular season.
Key games:
The Royals will host defending Section 8 champion Maple Grove on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Rogers lost to Maple Grove 66-55 on Dec. 7. The Royals will visit Elk River on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. Rogers’ home opener will be against St. Michael-Albertville on Dec. 3.
What’s next
Rogers was scheduled to face Moorhead on Friday at 6 p.m. The Spuds defeated the Royals 69-45 on Jan. 24.
