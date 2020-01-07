RogBoyHockey.jpg

In earlier action, the Royals celebrate in front of their fans after forward Tanner Weis scored to make it 3-1 in the first period of Rogers’ 8-1 victory over Anoka. (File photo by Erik Jacobson)

The Royals ended 2019 on a high note.

Rogers (5-4-1, 1-1-1) won two of its three games in the Gold Division of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at National Sports Center in Blaine.

After losing 4-3 to perennial state power Holy Angels on Thursday, Dec. 26, Rogers rattled off a 4-2 win over Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 27, then beat Breck 3-2 on Saturday, Dec. 28.

On Saturday, the Royals and Mustangs traded goals before Rogers senior forward Trey Frederickson scored the winner at 14:32 of the third period. It was Frederickson’s seventh goal of the season.

Offensive Player of the Game —Frederickson gets this honor for scoring the winner late in the third period.

Defensive Player of the Game —Senior goaltender Patric Loeffler made 28 saves, picking up his fourth win of the season.

