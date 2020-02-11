For the first time in school history, the Royals are Northwest Suburban Conference co-champions.
The Royals (13-4-1) tied with Coon Rapids 34-34 on Friday for a share of their first NWSC conference championship in the program’s 17-year history.
Rogers co-head coach Chris Donnay said the Royals knew they would have to get an early lead against the Cardinals.
“This roll we’ve been on, our lightweights have been getting us lots of bonus points,” Donnay said. “Everybody else is also wrestling well, too.”
The Royals got off to a fast start, taking a 22-0 lead early by winning the first four matches of the meet. Max Ricks defeated Coon Rapids’ Jacob Benson-Vick in the 106-weight division to start the match, while Cole Jordan defeated Israel Madimba in the 113-weight division match.
Coon Rapids won the next four matches before Ross Meskimen defeated Demetrius Seals in the 160-weight division match when seals fell just 42 seconds into the match. The Royals bench erupted and the crowd roared as Meskimen gave Rogers insurance and a 28-19 lead.
The Royals won the next two matches, but Coon Rapids would take the next three, making the score 34-28 in favor of Rogers and setting up a winner-take-all match between the Cardinals’ Gavin Layton and the Royals’ Cole Hamilton. Hamilton fell with 31 seconds remaining in the match as Coon Rapids came back to tie and both teams were awarded the share of the conference championship.
Meskimen said the crowd support was amazing as it cheered on Rogers.
“We almost filled the stands with people,” Meskimen said. “[It’s] the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen in my three years of wrestling.”
Rogers fans applauded the Royals while they shook hands with the Cardinals after witnessing a historic meet.
“We’ve never had a crowd like this,” Donnay said. “Our managers did a great job posting it on Twitter. We’ve got announcements at the high school. The crowd was so into it tonight. It was a great atmosphere, something that Rogers wrestling has never seen before. [I’m] glad all these people came out to support us. These guys worked so hard. They deserve a crowd like this.”
What’s next — Rogers was schedule to compete in the section 5-3A quarterfinals on Feb. 14 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The winner will advance to the section semifinals on Feb. 22 which will also be hosted by St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Donnay said he told the team that he’s never been more proud of a team in Rogers history than the 2019-20 Royals.
“From 106 to heavyweight, they gave it all they [had],” he said. “That’s all we’ve been asking for every day.”
