Water and sewer rates will increase in Rogers, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The Rogers City Council Nov. 26 adopted an ordinance establishing utility rates for sanitary sewer, water and storm sewer. The council also adopted a master fee schedule for 2020.
According to Rogers Finance Director Lisa Herbert, the increase to an average residential home for sewer charges will be approximately $6.20 bimonthly, the increase to water will be about $10.02 bimonthly, and the storm water service increase will be about $3.46 bimonthly.
Herbert declined to give a percentage for those increases.
“The state-mandated water testing fee being charged in addition to the basic charge is 81 cents per month, or $1.62 bimonthly,” Herbert said in a memo to the council.
The total of all increases on an average residential home using 5,000 gallons of water per month would result in approximately a $20.24 bimonthly ($10.12 monthly) increase over 2019, Herbert said.
The City Council approved the fee schedule as recommended, with an adjustment to the Water Basic Charge recommended increase being reduced to 50% of the requested increase.
Rate hikes are necessary, according to Herbert, because increases in recent years have not adequately kept up with expenses (personal services, supplies and other contractual, and capital outlay replacement/depreciation expenses) that are outpacing the revenues.
In 2011, she said, the city staff consulted with Ehlers and Associates to review the 2009 Utility Rate Study, “to ensure we were on track with long range planning for each utility’s operations, access fees and trunk charges.”
“Since that time, the city has increased utility rates with inflationary amounts,” her memo said. “Since the last full utility rate study in 2009 and the Ehlers update in 2011, the adopted city budgets for utility rates have covered a smaller percentage of the full depreciation of the utility infrastructure.”
Consequently, she said, the utility basic charge has been updated to more accurately reflected fixed costs associated with generating utility bills, collecting revenue, and business administration expenses. In addressing the basic charge more accurately, the utilities are addressing the volatility of seasonal impacts to revenue (wet or dry years).”
She added that an updated Utility Rate Study is budgeted for within the city’s 2020 Utility Enterprise Fund budgets. “This is especially important in a growing city with rapidly changing capital needs, and the sale of the wastewater treatment plant to MCES (Metropolitan Council Environmental Services),” Herbert’s memo said.
Regarding the master fee schedule, Herbert’s memo said, “There are a number of fees that have statutory limitations…fees must be fair, reasonable, and proportionate and have a nexus to the actual cost of the service for which the fee is imposed and a municipality must adopt management and accounting procedures to ensure that fees are maintained and used only for the purpose for which they are collected.”
She said several fee calculations “have received input from consultants and related studies.”
