The Rogers City Council Dec. 10 set a public hearing for Jan. 28 on the extension of utilities and roadway improvements to serve undeveloped properties located adjacent to Brockton Lane.
The council will review a feasibility report on the proposal Jan. 14.
“Staff have recently been working with a property owner located east of Brockton Lane, south of Harmony Avenue, on a potential access to their property due to recent development interest,” said a memo to the council from City Engineer Bret Weiss.
Weiss said D.R. Horton has expressed interest in developing the property and has a purchase agreement on a 5-acre parcel.
Existing sanitary sewer and watermain are located near the proposed developing property and can be extended to provide service, the memo said.
Transportation impacts related to development were considered as part of the feasibility report to determine the cost and funding for necessary improvements to the county road and local road systems, Weiss aid.
Brockton Lane (CSAH 13) is a county road and access to the development will require turn lanes to a new three-legged intersection that will serve the future 54-acre development area, Weiss said.
Funding for the project would come through a combination of assessment, deferred assessments and trunk watermain funds. Benefitting properties would be assessed for the cost of the transportation improvements, he said.
Weiss said he has previously discussed with the City Council assessment considerations that will guide the potential investment as the city considers opening up new areas. They include:
• Level of commitment. “The challenge of opening up new areas is that not all of the benefitted properties will be interested in developing at the same time,” Weiss’ memo said. “In this situation, approximately 38% of benefited properties (21 of the 54 acres) would be subject to an immediate assessment.”
• Assessment approach. “For properties that would not develop right away, we are suggesting a deferred assessment with interest,” his memo said.
• Financing. “Depending on the size of the project, these projects may require a bond or could be financed through existing infrastructure trunk fund balances,” the memo said.
Weiss estimated that the cost of public improvements would be about $600,000.
Lions donation
In other action, the Rogers Lions Club presented the City Council with a $5,000 donation for the Police Department’s Shop-With-A-Cop program.
“This is obviously a huge donation,” Police Chief Dan Wills said, adding that Rogers is one of the few communities in which the Shop-With-A-Cop program exists. The donation will enable participating children to spend up to $200 each on their families, he said.
Noting that the donation is part of the Lions’ annual pancake breakfast with Santa, Lions President Keith Neis said the group is happy to continue “the very proud partnership the Lions have with the city."
