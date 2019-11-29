The city of Rogers is asking its residents to get involved in rewriting zoning and subdivision ordinances into a new Unified Development Ordinance.
The ordinances will develop new regulations and plans that enhance the city in support of the updated Comprehensive Plan, and determine how land can be used throughout the city — including what can be built, where it can be built, what it looks like, and how much can (and cannot) be built.
In a web link (www.rogersmn.gov/news) about the ordinance update, the city said combining the two ordinances into a single document allows for greater cohesion between the zoning and subdivision procedures in the city.
“The Unified Development Ordinance will be a hybrid code, incorporating elements of Form Based Code to create greater flexibility and understanding of the ordinance,” the city said.
Rogers wants to update the code now to align land use standards and regulations with the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan vision for the future and to make the document easier to read and use.
The city said its updated ordinance will:
• Build neighborhoods while enabling economic and community growth.
• Reflect the community by shaping the places where residents want to live, work and play.
• Create an easier to read document.
• Allow for flexibility within zoning districts and limit the complexity of zoning districts.
• Restructure existing zoning districts into new districts that reflect the focus areas in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The city hired consultant Landform Professional Services LLC to draft and compile the ordinance. During the next three months the city will work with Landform to draft a new code that establishes new districts with easier to use graphics. During this time, the Planning Commission and City Council will conduct open workshop where the ordinance will be refined, and finally a Planning Commission public hearing will be held where Landform will present the new code.
The city is hosting an open joint workshop with the Planning Commission and the City Council Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at the
Rogers Community Room (21201 Memorial Drive). Citizens are also encouraged to attend a public hearing at a Planning Commission meeting Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.., at the same location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.