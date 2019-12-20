The Rogers City Council Dec. 10 voted to revoke the existing conditional use permit (CUP) for outdoor storage and contractors yard for Creative Lawn and Landscapes, 14005 Northdale Blvd.
Amy Barthel, Rogers Associate Planner, told the council the CUP was approved in 2014. “Since the issuance of the CUP city staff has conducted site visits and established that the conditions of the approved CUP have not been met,” Barthel said in a memo to the council.
After correspondence with the property owner in 2016 and 2017, she said, “The property owner said he couldn’t meet the conditions.”
The company had outlined planned improvements to the entire property, including an expanded parking and loading area, dedicated space for plant storage, a stormwater pond and landscaping bins, Barthel said.
“The CUP was approved on faith that the site plan improvements would be made,” Barthel said. “Without the improvements, the contractor’s yard and outdoor storage does not have the hard surface it needs to store materials or equipment outdoors.”
In addition, she said, no landscaping was installed on the property. Trees were removed from the property in anticipation of improvements that were not made.
“There are a lot of things that are half done or not completed,” said John Seifert, Rogers Director of Public Works. “The whole site is under partial construction. It’s more than an acre of disturbance. The wetland downstream was not taken care of.”
The company now has 30 days to bring the property into compliance, Barthel said. If that deadline is not met, further inspections and possible fines would be the next steps.
“I hope this shows folks that for items not involving health, safety or the environment, we try to work with businesses,” said Steve Stahmer, Rogers city administrator. “Others wouldn’t have been allowed to go on this long.”
Stahmer expressed appreciation for city staff members who have worked with the company respectfully and professionally. “These are contentious, difficult items,” Stahmer said.
Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development Coordinator, said the company will be required to begin a new CUP process if the conditions are met. A new plan also would have to be reviewed by the Elm Creek Watershed District, according to Barthel.
“There have been repeated attempts by the city staff to get them into compliance,” Ziemer said. “Staff has done yeoman’s work. There are things within the code that they still have to comply with if they want to continue operating. We’re certainly not trying to take away their ability to operate as a business. You try to get people to work with you.”
Councilor Mark Eiden said, “We want to encourage people to conduct business here and make a living.”
