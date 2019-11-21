A new 379-home development is poised to get underway in Rogers.
The Rogers City Council Nov. 12 reviewed a concept plan from U.S. House Corporation (Lennar) for a mixed residential subdivision to feature single-family homes, villa homes and twin homes on six properties on 130 acres of land west of Main Street (County Road 150) on Territorial Road.
The development is proposed to include 202 single-family units and 177 attached units, similar to those in Laurel Creek, and to introduce “a new twin home product.”
“The twin homes are new for Lennar within the community,” said Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development Coordinator. “A lot of developers are looking at twin homes as one component of a larger development. It’s a hot topic.”
The development will be on four parcels currently owned by four separate landowners, according to Ziemer.
“The owner of the two Territorial Road properties is selling the land around the home sites, but intends to remain living on the property, prompting Lennar to develop around those homes,” said a memo to the council from Ziemer.
Although the city’s adopted Parks’ Open Space and Trails System Master Plan indicates a neighborhood park in the area, Ziemer’s memo said Lennar “is not currently showing a city park as part of this development.” That is one of the items still being discussed.
“The project will require an environmental study (EAW); that work is conducted by the city’s engineering firm at the expense of the developer,” Ziemer’s memo said.
He added that the developer is “on a little bit of a fast track because they hope to be in the ground by spring.”
Paul Tabone, land entitlement manager for Lennar, reviewed several home styles proposed for the development. He said the Heritage model, an entry-level detached home not yet built in the Rogers area, is a modified split level meant to attract first-time young buyers. Twin homes, according to Tabone, “are coming back in popularity. The homes, currently being built in Dayton, are age-targeted as an alternative to the villa,” he said.
Townhomes proposed for the development are similar to the two-story models already in Laurel Creek, as well as the Liberty town homes being built in Rush Creek, at Highway 101 and Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove.
Though the concept plan came with no staff recommendations or request for City Council action, Tabone said, “We would like to see what the council wants to see and what it would support.”
Councilor Mark Eiden said, “We have a lot of large developments in the southwest (portion of Rogers). We need to respect that and figure out the right blend.”
